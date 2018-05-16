Taking this drip cross the map😎 #GoCougs bout to have the PAC-12 inna headlock❗️❌🧢 pic.twitter.com/e3RAU2xFlP

Throughout the summer of 2016, 3-star defensive tackle prospect Lamonte McDougle from Deerfield Beach, Fla. was verbally committed to Washington State, But a few weeks before National Signing day in February 2017, McDougle took an official visit to West Virginia and eventually flipped to the Mountaineers.

Two years later, McDougle will finally pull up his stakes and move to Pullman.

McDougle announced in late March that he was transferring from WVU after a solid true freshman campaign in which he registered 23 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 QBH, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble in 13 games.

Wednesday, McDougle signed a letter of intent with Washington State, formalizing his transfer to WSU. Per NCAA rules, he must sit out a year and will be eligible to play for the Cougars in 2019.

McDougler's father, Stockar, played offensive line for Oklahoma in 1999 when Mike Leach was the Sooners’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Stockar McDougle went on to play for three clubs in seven NFL seasons, starting in 56 of the 81 games he appeared in. Lamonte’s uncle, Jerome, played at Miami and played in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.