Washington State Director of Athletics Patrick Chun announced Friday that the university plans to return the annual Crimson and Gray Spring Football Game to Martin Stadium, beginning in 2019.

In conjunction with the 2019 Crimson and Gray Game, Cougar Athletics and WSU Student Affairs will host “Gameday for Mental Health.” This initiative will help provide more information surrounding suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

“The Crimson and Gray Game will give us a platform to do something unique for our campus,” said Chun. “Bringing more awareness for suicide prevention and mental health is something very close to our hearts. This day will benefit our students, faculty, staff and greater community.”

“We are all committed to bringing our Cougar family together to draw attention to the needs of our students, including our student-athletes,” said WSU Vice President for Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales.

More information surrounding the 2019 Crimson and Gray Game will be announced in the coming months.