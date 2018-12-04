The Pac-12 Conference has released its 2019 football schedule and Washington State will play six games in Martin Stadium, including four Pac-12 games and a pair of nonconference contests.



"The 2019 season will be a great opportunity to build on a fabulous 2018 campaign," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "There will be a great deal of momentum heading into next season and with a strong schedule, Cougar fans will be anxious for next August to arrive."

The Cougars will open the 2019 campaign with a pair of nonconference home games from Martin Stadium. WSU opens its season against New Mexico State, Aug. 31, marking the first time the two teams have met. That is followed by a matchup with Big Sky opponent Northern Colorado Sept. 7.



The first road contest comes at Houston on Friday, Sept. 13, as part of the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be broadcast on an ESPN network. The two teams will meet for the first time since the 1988 Aloha Bowl when Washington State won 24-22.



Washington State returns home to open its 2019 Pac-12 slate by hosting UCLA, Sept. 21. After missing the Bruins the past two seasons, the Cougars will look for their third-straight victory over UCLA dating back to a 27-21 win in Pullman during the 2016 season. Utah is up next when WSU travels to Salt Lake City for a Sept. 28 meeting. The last time the Cougars visited Utah they came away with a 33-25 win, marking the fourth-straight victory over the Utes.



Following the first of two bye weeks on the season Oct. 5, Washington State continues its three-weeks without a home game by visiting Arizona State Oct. 12. The Cougars have won the last two meetings against the Sun Devils, including a 37-32 win in their last meeting during the 2016 season.



WSU returns to Martin Stadium Oct. 19 when it hosts Colorado. The Cougars have won the last two against the Buffaloes and three of the last four meetings. A return to the road follows the next week when the Cougars travel to Eugene for a meeting against Oregon. Washington State has won the last four meetings against the Ducks, their longest winning streak in the series since the winning four from 1981-84.



The Cougars' second bye week of the season precedes a Nov. 9 meeting at California. Back-to-back games in Martin Stadium close out WSU's 2019 home schedule, beginning with a Nov. 16 appearance by the Stanford Cardinal. WSU has posted three-straight wins over the Cardinal dating back to the 2016 season. That is followed by a Nov. 23 matchup against Oregon State as part of Senior Night.



The Cougars close out their 2019 regular season by traveling across the state for the annual Apple Cup against Washington, Friday, Nov. 29. For the third time in four years, the game will be played the Friday following Thanksgiving.



Dates for WSU's 2019 Homecoming and Dad's Weekend games will be announced next mont

WASHINGTON STATE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 NEW MEXICO STATE

Sept. 7 NORTHERN COLORADO

Sept. 13 (Fri.) at Houston (NRG Stadium)

Sept. 21 UCLA

Sept. 28 at Utah

Oct. 5 BYE

Oct. 12 at Arizona State

Oct. 19 COLORADO

Oct. 26 at Oregon

Nov. 2 BYE

Nov. 9 at California

Nov. 16 STANFORD

Nov. 23 OREGON STATE

Nov. 29 at Washington (Apple Cup)