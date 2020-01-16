Washington State will open the 2020 college football regular season - and the Nick Rolovich Era - with a trip to Logan, UT and close it with the traditional Apple Cup clash in Pullman.

The Pac-12 Conference released its 2020 football schedule Thursday and Washington State will play seven games in Martin Stadium, including five Pac-12 games and a pair of nonconference contests.

“The 2020 schedule will be a great showcase for Cougar Football under the leadership of head coach Nick Rolovich,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. “There is a great deal of excitement around our program. Seven opportunities to play in Martin Stadium is a tremendous benefit to our 2020 team.”

The Cougars open the 2020 campaign on the road at Utah State, Sept. 5. While the Cougars hold a 2-1 advantage in the series, the two teams have not met since 1961, a 34-14 Utah State victory in Spokane.

The home slate begins Sept. 12 when WSU hosts Houston in a battle of the Cougars. WSU leads the all-time series, 3-1, including a 31-24 WSU win at NRG Stadium in Houston last season. The following week, Sept. 19, the battle of the Palouse returns as the Cougars host Idaho. The two teams have not met since 2016, a 56-6 WSU victory, increasing the Cougars’ all-time series advantage to 72-17-3.

Washington State opens Pac-12 Conference play with a pair of home games. The first comes Oct. 3 when the Cougars host California. The last time these two teams met in Martin Stadium WSU came away with a 19-13 victory. That contest is followed by an Oct. 10 matchup against Utah. WSU leads the all-time series against the Utes, 9-8.

The first Pac-12 road contest comes at Stanford Oct. 17, where the Cougars have won the last two meetings and four straight against the Cardinal. The Stanford game precedes the lone bye week of the season.

Following the bye, WSU returns home to face Arizona State in a Halloween night matchup. The two teams have not played in Martin Stadium since 2015, when the Cougars came from behind for a 38-34 victory. The next two weeks see the Cougars away from Martin Stadium as they travel to Boulder for a Nov. 7 matchup at Colorado. The Cougars came away with a convincing 31-7 victory in 2018, the last time they met in Boulder.

The final road game of the 2020 schedule comes at UCLA, Nov. 14. The last time these teams met in the Rose Bowl, WSU escaped with a 31-27, last-minute victory as Luke Falk found Gabe Marks for a 21-yard touchdown pass.

The Cougars end the 2020 regular season with a pair of home contests against Pac-12 North foes. WSU hosts defending Rose Bowl champion Oregon Nov. 21, having posted two-straight wins over the Ducks when playing in Martin Stadium. The most recent being a 34-20 victory in 2018, the same day ESPN’s Gameday appeared in Pullman.



WSU closes out its regular season by hosting Washington in the Apple Cup, Friday, Nov. 27. For the fourth time in five years, the game will be played the Friday following Thanksgiving.

Dates for WSU’s 2020 Homecoming and Dad’s Weekend games will be announced in the coming weeks.

Deposits are now being taken for all new 2020 season tickets at wsucougars.com. Current season ticket holders will begin receiving their renewal notices this week. Single-game tickets for road contests go on sale in April, while single-game tickets for all Martin Stadium contests will be available beginning in August. For more information, visit wsucougars.com or call 1-800-Go-Cougs.

Here is the complete 2020 schedule. Actual kickoff times will be announced later in the spring.

Sept. 5 at Utah State

Sept. 12 HOUSTON

Sept. 19 IDAHO

Sept. 26 at Oregon State

Oct. 3 CALIFORNIA

Oct. 10 UTAH

Oct. 17 at Stanford

Oct. 24 BYE

Oct. 31 ARIZONA STATE

Nov. 7 at Colorado

Nov. 14 at UCLA

Nov. 21 OREGON

Nov. 27 APPLE CUP (at Pullman) (Friday)