Nick Rolovich's debut as Washington State coach will now take place on a Thursday night, presumably on national TV.

WSU's 2020 season opener at Utah State had been scheduled for Sat., Sept. 5. However, when the Mountain West revealed its full 2020 schedule earlier today, Utah State's schedule had the season lidlifter scheduled for Thur., Sept. 3.

WSU confirmed the date change on social media.



Kickoff time and TV outlet will be announced later.

