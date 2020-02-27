2020 season opener pushed up two days to Thursday night
Nick Rolovich's debut as Washington State coach will now take place on a Thursday night, presumably on national TV.
WSU's 2020 season opener at Utah State had been scheduled for Sat., Sept. 5. However, when the Mountain West revealed its full 2020 schedule earlier today, Utah State's schedule had the season lidlifter scheduled for Thur., Sept. 3.
WSU confirmed the date change on social media.
Kickoff time and TV outlet will be announced later.
Our 2020 season-opener at Utah State has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 3!— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) February 27, 2020
Time and broadcast information will be announced soon. #GoCougs | #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/IeMDbIZhtl
2020 WASHINGTON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 3 at Utah State (Thur.)
Sept. 12 HOUSTON
Sept. 19 IDAHO
Sept. 26 at Oregon State
Oct. 3 CALIFORNIA
Oct. 10 UTAH
Oct. 17 at Stanford
Oct. 24 BYE
Oct. 31 ARIZONA STATE
Nov. 7 at Colorado
Nov. 14 at UCLA
Nov. 21 OREGON
Nov. 27 APPLE CUP (at Pullman) (Friday)