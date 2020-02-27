News More News
2020 season opener pushed up two days to Thursday night

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Nick Rolovich's debut as Washington State coach will now take place on a Thursday night, presumably on national TV.

WSU's 2020 season opener at Utah State had been scheduled for Sat., Sept. 5. However, when the Mountain West revealed its full 2020 schedule earlier today, Utah State's schedule had the season lidlifter scheduled for Thur., Sept. 3.

WSU confirmed the date change on social media.

Kickoff time and TV outlet will be announced later.

2020 WASHINGTON STATE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 3 at Utah State (Thur.)

Sept. 12 HOUSTON

Sept. 19 IDAHO

Sept. 26 at Oregon State

Oct. 3 CALIFORNIA

Oct. 10 UTAH

Oct. 17 at Stanford

Oct. 24 BYE

Oct. 31 ARIZONA STATE

Nov. 7 at Colorado

Nov. 14 at UCLA

Nov. 21 OREGON

Nov. 27 APPLE CUP (at Pullman) (Friday)

