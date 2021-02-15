WazzuWatch - 2021 BSB Preview: New BTO Complex levels playing field for WSU

When ground was first broken on the new baseball complex in October 2019, Washington State athletic director Pat Chun contended the facility was urgently needed because WSU lagged behind other Pac-12 schools in resources devoted to the growing sport of college baseball.

More than a year later, the building located behind third base at Bailey-Brayton Field is complete, and Cougar baseball will never be the same. In fact, it’s already changing the perception of WSU baseball.

“The new facility has changed everything,’” WSU head coach Brian Greene told reporters recently. “It’s been an absolute game changer. In terms of recruiting, we’re now on a level playing field with the rest of the conference. It’s just a matter of developing and growing. The facility has completely changed how we operate here.”

WSU has certainly seen an uptick in recruiting over the past year. The Cougars’ 2021 JUCO class (enrolling this fall) was rated No. 1 in the country by multiple services.

The group includes OF Hylan Hall, who started his career at the University of Miami and currently plays at Wabash Valley College (Ill.), LHP Cole McMillan, who started his career at the University of Houston and OF Austin Plante, who started his career at TCU and currently plays at College of Southern Nevada.

The 2020 signing class – most of whom are freshmen this season - was rated as high as No. 29 in the country by Collegiate Baseball.

The BTO complex features a 1,300 square-foot locker room, a 1,500 square-foot weight room, academic area, team meeting room, areas for Cougar equipment, nutrition and athletic medicine, coaches offices as well as recognition of Cougar Baseball's storied history.

“The players get here at 8 a.m. and they immediately get on their computers for classes,” Greene said. “They’re distanced and they’re here all day. They do their classwork here. Then they go into the training room and the batting cage and then come back and get ready for practice.



"We have a classroom session before going out to practice. With the nutrition, our guys can eat and stay here all day. This place is amazing. The clubhouse is major league quality.”

Greene’s message to his players has been clear: Fancy new toys translate to higher expectations, particularly since the WSU coaching staff is going into its second season in Pullman.

“This year is about building on toughness and building on expectations of being successful here,” Greene said. “We can win here. We expect to win here.

The facility will certainly enhance the game day experience for players, coaches and fans, and provide improved ingress and egress along with new public restrooms and concessions.

Construction cost was approximately $10 million with – according to school officials - 100 percent of the project costs covered through donor support.

The BTO complex will be unveiled to the public on March 30 prior to the 2021 home opener against Stanford. Prior to that date, WSU will play its first 24 games on the road starting Friday at UC Davis (2 p.m. PT first pitch). The first two Pac-12 series are on the road at Oregon State (March 19-21) and Arizona State (March 26-28).

“I’ve gotten a little flack for the schedule, but we lost two home weekends because of COVID,” Greene said. “It’s been a real challenge to get teams to come here. We tried like crazy to get home series in Weeks 3 and 4 but couldn’t do it. For us, the home field advantage will come in April.

“We can’t wait to show the new facility. We have a great presentation for the fans when we do the virtual opening. We’ve shown some pieces on social media. It’s incredible.”

