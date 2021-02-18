WazzuWatch - 2021 BSB Preview: Outfield

Catch up with senior outfielder @vandebrakej2 before the Cougs open 2021 at UC Davis next week! #GoCougs | #TogetherCougs pic.twitter.com/WXqsmIA33b

We’re now just a day away from Washington State’s 2021 college baseball season opener at UC Davis. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. PT Friday at Phil Swimley Field at Dobbins Stadium. The two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday and a single game Sunday.

WSU’s starting outfield has two established starters with the third open wide open.

Here is how the Cougars outfield shapes up heading into Friday’s much-anticipated opener:

A pair of seniors – Collin Montez (Tulalip, WA) ) and Justin Van De Brake (Tacoma CC) – are cemented as outfield starters going into the season.

Montez, going into his fourth season with the WSU program, batted .283 with a team-high 4 homers and 17 RBI in 16 games before last year was cut short because of the pandemic.

Van De Brake had a team-high 19 RBI and 4 stolen bases in 16 games and finished with a solid .333 batting average in 2020, second only to Kyle Manzardo (.435) on the Cougars.

“Those two are going to anchor our outfield,” WSU head coach Brian Green said Tuesday. “

The battle for the third OF spot involves senior Gianni Tomasi (.280 BA in 2020), freshman Kyler Stancato (Glendale, AZ) and sophomore Nate Swarts (Farmington, NM), among others.

Another intriguing contender is 6-foot-1, 210 pound freshman Keith Jones (Brentwood, CA) , who was rated the No. 11 high school outfield prospect in California and No. 79 nationally by Perfect Game.

“Those guys are all going to rotate around,” Green said. “Keith Jones will get an early look and he’ll be a big part of what we do in terms of whether Van De Brake plays center or not. It depends on how competitive Keith is at the plate. He’s a talented and exciting freshman hitter. He’s physical. He has a chance to be really special at the plate.”

Overall, Green likes the depth of the outfield position, along with the other position son the team.

“We like where we are,” Green said. “We have some depth. All of those guys can compete. They’re all athletic enough to do something. Not having a roster limit has enabled to us to take a deeper group on the road and guys can be more honed in on having a specific role.”

