WazzuWatch - 2021 BSB Preview: Pitchers and catchers

Ask Washington State head baseball coach Brian Green about the strength of his 2021 Cougars and the second-year head coach enthusiastically points to the pitching staff.

And for good reason.

Led by entrenched weekend starters RHP Zane Mills (3-0, 1.44 ERA in 25.0 IP in shortened 2020 season) and LHP Brandon White (0-0, 5.79 ERA, 9K in 4.2 IP), WSU’s hurlers are experienced, deep and talented.

“We feel the strength of our team going into the season is our pitching staff,” Green told reporters recently during a video conference. “The depth and experience of the staff (is solid) with guys who competed last year pretty effectively. Many of them are coming off some nice summers. We like our pitching. Hopefully, we’ll stay healthy. If we do,

Mills, a native of Portland, Ore., allowed just 15 hits in 25.0 IP last season before the season was shut down in mid-March because of Covid. If you want to point to a guy as the No. 1 starter, it’s Mills.

“Zane was outstanding for us last spring and he was outstanding in the summer,” Green said. “Nothing has changed except his maturity and growth, his ability to pitch and his concentration in the bullpen sessions. In those areas, he’s really made a jump. Zane is going to be a pivotal piece for us on the weekend.”

In addition to White (reached 97 mph on radar gun), JUCO transfer Dakota Hawkins, JUCO transfer and Canadian Will Sierra, 6-foot-5 Fr. RHP Duke Brotherton (Mercer Island, WA), Fr. RHP Cooper Barnum and So. LHP Mickey Thompson (Portland, Ore.) are competing for weekend starting spots.

Who has the best odds of eventually emerging as the third weekend starter? Since WSU opens the season with a pair of four-game series at UC Davis and Dixie State, Green plans to give a number of pitchers an opportunity on the mound to see who steps up.

“We have an idea who we want to compete (for the third starter role) and go with (in the opening series)m” Green said. “We’re just waiting for UC Davis to announce their starters. Right now, you’re probably looking at Hawkins, Sierra, Thompson, Barnum or Brotherton. Those are the guys we’re looking at to be starters over the course of the next few weeks.”

The closer role will be by committee during the early part of the season until somebody emerges. Sierra is a contender along with seniors Owen Leonard and Radd Thomas (mid-90s fastball). Michael Newstrom could be a lefthanded specialist.

“We’re definitely going to take a look at Thomas and Leonard,” Green said. “When we get to three-game weekend series, you’re probably looking at Sierra moving back to the back end because he can really run it up there. He’s got some electric stuff.”

Greene says he and pitching coach Anthony Claggett are close to solidifying the 10 to 12 pitchers that will handle the bulk of the mound duties, especially when Pac-12 play begins in just over a month.

As a group, the catchers must improve defensively, Greene said.

“Our ability as catchers to block and receive and be lengthy with that will be important,” Green said. “Right now, catching is one of our most competitive position battles. Defensively, it’s wide open. That has to get better. Too many balls have gone (to the backstop). Our catchers know that’s an expectation.”

The 2021 preseason roster features four catchers: RJr. Jake Meyer (JUCO transfer in 2020), RSo. Gabe Togia (Gonzaga transfer), Fr. Louie Albrecht (Renton, WA) and Fr. Jakob Marquez (Santa Clarita, CA). In addition, New Mexico State transfer Tristan Peterson, while listed as a first baseman on the roster, initially signed with Kansas State as a catcher out of high school.

“Both the freshmen can throw,” Green said. “We’re trying to toughen up them up as far as their receiving and blocking. With Tristan, we have five guys right now that are openly vying for that spot. We’re probably going to rotate that around. Those early four-game series should be pretty crazy, so we’re going to try to get everybody into the game.”

