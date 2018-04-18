CEDAR HILL, Tex. -- Maverick McIvor certainly has the name of a player one might expect to be one of the top quarterback prospects in Texas, and by the end of spring football, he may have the offer list to match. Despite playing his football in the more remote area of San Angelo, he has been a player several teams have kept an eye on, and will likely see his share of coaches stop by to see him throw in person. He’s also hoping to squeeze in a couple of visits of his own. “Things have been picking up; I’m keeping busy in the offseason,” he said. “We’re about to start spring ball, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Something that may have inadvertently caused a change to some of his plans was the recent commitment of four-star quarterback Grant Tisdale to Ole Miss. McIvor had planned on visiting the Rebels over Easter weekend, but for the time being, it doesn’t seem as though there is enough opportunity in Oxford to go around. What’s more likely is a visit out to Pullman, Washington, and a trip to Washington State. McIvor said that should he be able to pull that together, be may make a pass by Boise State as well. “It’s been good - all good talk,” he said of Wazzu. “I just can’t wait to get on campus … The thing with them is all about being able to throw the ball around for sure. I guess their type of offense fits my style of play so I really like it.”

RIVALS REACTION