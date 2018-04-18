CEDAR HILL, Tex. -- Maverick McIvor certainly has the name of a player one might expect to be one of the top quarterback prospects in Texas, and by the end of spring football, he may have the offer list to match.
Despite playing his football in the more remote area of San Angelo, he has been a player several teams have kept an eye on, and will likely see his share of coaches stop by to see him throw in person. He’s also hoping to squeeze in a couple of visits of his own.
“Things have been picking up; I’m keeping busy in the offseason,” he said. “We’re about to start spring ball, so I’m looking forward to that.”
Something that may have inadvertently caused a change to some of his plans was the recent commitment of four-star quarterback Grant Tisdale to Ole Miss. McIvor had planned on visiting the Rebels over Easter weekend, but for the time being, it doesn’t seem as though there is enough opportunity in Oxford to go around.
What’s more likely is a visit out to Pullman, Washington, and a trip to Washington State. McIvor said that should he be able to pull that together, be may make a pass by Boise State as well.
“It’s been good - all good talk,” he said of Wazzu. “I just can’t wait to get on campus … The thing with them is all about being able to throw the ball around for sure. I guess their type of offense fits my style of play so I really like it.”
RIVALS REACTION
McIvor showed earlier at a couple of camps - including the Dallas stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camps presented by adidas - that he is a confident passer that can drop balls in with pace to receivers at all lengths of the field. He has a tight, compact delivery and wants the opportunity to pass often. He also holds in-state offers from programs like North Texas and UTEP, but likely has his sights set on a bigger stage.
“A Pac-12 school would be more exciting, for sure,” he said. In the case of Washington State, specifically, he added: “It’s just air-raid they love to throw the ball.”