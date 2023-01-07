Maile (pronounced MY-lay) spent the past two seasons at Boise State as assistant head coach and defensive line coach. During the 2022 season, the Broncos finished 9th nationally in total defense and 16th in scoring defense.

In 2022, Arbuckle's Hilltoppers finished 6th in total offense (497.3 yards per game) and 15th in scoring (36.4 points per game), while quarterback Austin Reed led the nation in passing yards (4,746) and was third in passing touchdowns (40). In a 44-23 win over South Alabama in the New Orleans Bowl to cap a 9-5 season, Western Kentucky put up 677 yards of total offense, including a New Orleans Bowl record 522 passing yards.

The addition of Arbuckle had been widely reported last month, as he comes over from Western Kentucky, where he spent last season as co-offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

"We are excited about adding two new members to our staff and building upon the foundation that has been laid this past season," Cougars coach Jake Dickert said in a statement. "Bringing the right fit for our program is very important and I believe we have found the right mentors, leaders and coaches to build meaningful relationships with our players. I couldn't be more excited about the future of our football program and look forward to having Ben and Frank join our WSU Football Family."

Washington State still needs to hire a new defensive coordinator after Brian Ward left for the same position at Arizona State.

Arbuckle, who is just 27 years old, played QB at West Texas A&M from 2016-17, spent two years in an analyst role at Houston Baptist, was a high school OC for a year and then followed Houston Baptist OC Zach Kittley to WKU in 2021 to coach alongside him that season as a quality-control coach, working with the quarterbacks. Arbuckle was promoted to the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in January after Kittley left WKU to become the OC at Texas Tech.

He replaces Eric Morris, who left after one season as OC to become the head coach at North Texas.

"Through an extensive search, Ben stood out as the best fit for our program to help our offense reach new heights," Dickert said in the official news release. "The continuity in scheme and teaching of what our guys know as well as his track record for explosive passing offense fits the skill set of our returning players as well as an exciting brand of football to recruit too. His energy, passion and vision for WSU and what we can accomplish together here will have all Coug fans excited for the 2023 season. Looking forward to getting Ben and his family here in Pullman."

The system Arbuckle runs is a pass-first offense, as his he opted to throw on over 60 percent of plays this past season. But he fits what the Cougars are looking for, with an established run game and the use of tight ends, a scheme WSU has tried to use the past couple of seasons. Arbuckle runs a ton of four verticals, and that’s exactly where the Cougars need to improve after Cam Ward was the third-worst quarterback in the country on balls over 20 yards, with a 39.6 grade according to PFF.

Dickert mentioned before the bowl game against Fresno State that he wanted to find a new offensive coordinator that has a similar offensive scheme and continuity to what the Cougars ran this past season, and Arbuckle runs a modified Air Raid.

Dickert also said he wanted to boost the production in the downfield passing game and stretching the field after struggling to establish the deep ball all season. The Cougars averaged 6.6 yards per passing attempt, finishing near the bottom of the conference.

The Hilltoppers produced 98 plays that were at least 20 yards or more and were the best team in the country at stretching the field.

One part of the offense the Cougars did not use as much last season, but want to use a lot more, is the involvement of the tight end, and Arbuckle could bring more tight end use to the offense. Two Hilltopper tight ends combined for 35 catches last season for 464 yards and 11 touchdowns, with over 25 percent of Reed’s touchdowns going to the TE position.

Prior to Boise State, Maile served two stints at his alma mater, Utah State (2016-20 and 2009-13). After beginning his coaching career as a defensive graduate assistant, he moved to the defensive line from 2011-13. He held the same role from 2014-15 at Vanderbilt before returning to Utah State in the role of assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator working with the defensive line in four of the five seasons. He also spent one year (2019) as assistant head coach working with tight ends.

He replaces AJ Cooper, who left for Arizona State.

"I couldn't' be more excited to add Frank Maile to our staff as it was easy to see why Frank has been one of the most well-respected defensive line coaches in our region for a long time," Dickert said in the news release. "I know he will have an immediate impact on all our Edges and possesses the ability to raise the level of play and will enhance our ability to rush the passer. Can't wait to have Frank and his family here on the Palouse."