Analyst: New Cougs RB commit 'should thrive' in Air Raid
In his role of publisher of FlaVarsity.com, David Lackford has literally scouted hundreds of ridiculously fast players in the state of Florida. After all, countless major college coaches understand...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news