Washington State dominates the AP Pac-12 awards. Read the story and see the AP All Pac-12 teams. https://t.co/8jDeTvobd3 pic.twitter.com/CvJbSharPg

There’s no question at quarterback: Washington State’s Gardner Minshew II leads the way in the Pac-12.

Minshew, a graduate transfer who leads the nation with an average of 373.1 passing yards per game, was the unanimous choice for first-team quarterback on The Associated Press All-Pac-12 team, selected by a panel of sports writers who cover the conference.

Unsurprisingly, he also got the nod as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year. Minshew was also named Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year.



Minshew has thrown for 4,477 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Cougars, who are 10-2 overall and headed to the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 against Iowa State.

Stanford’s K.J. Costello earned the second team quarterback honors.

Minshew joins Arizona State running back Eno Benjamin as the two unanimous first-team selections on offense. There were several on the first-team defense: Washington’s Greg Gaines at defensive tackle, fellow Husky Ben Burr-Kirven at linebacker and Utah’s Bradlee Anae at defensive end.

Coach of the year — Mike Leach, Washington State.

Offensive player of the year — Gardner Minshew II, Washington State.

Defensive player of the year — Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington.

Newcomer of the year — Gardner Minshew II, Washington State.