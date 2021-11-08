AP: Rolovich appeals firing; Legal action next?

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Attorneys for former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich sent a letter to the university appealing his firing for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, contending school officials did not conduct a fair process to determine whether he should receive a religious exemption to a state mandate that all state employees must be vaccinated.

Attorneys Brian Fahling and Eric Kniffen's letter to athletic director Pat Chun lays out their appeal of Rolovich's firing for just cause.

The letter says Chun overturned a decision by the university's Human Resource Services to grant Rolovich a religious exemption to the vaccination mandate. Rolovich has said he is Catholic. The Catholic Church has not prohibited vaccinations against COVID-19.

“This is your opportunity to step back, re-examine your illegal and unconstitutional conduct, and adopt a different posture toward Coach Rolovich before you and the university are forced to defend your conduct in the context of a federal court civil rights action,” the letter said.

Fahling has said Rolovich intends to file a lawsuit over his firing.

Chun did not immediately return messages left by telephone and email Thursday. A university spokesman said the school would have no comment on the letter.

The letter gives a little more insight into Rolovich’s reasoning for declining a COVID-19 vaccine. Rolovich, a Catholic, had repeatedly refused to explain why he was against getting the vaccine while he was employed and, through his attorney, cited his faith as a reason for not getting the vaccine after he was fired.

On page 3, the letter states that Rolovich has a “religious opposition to medical research based on aborted fetal tissue.” Like many other vaccines and pharmaceuticals widely available in the United States, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines were derived from cell lines descended from cells taken from abortions decades ago and do not contain any fetal tissue.

Rolovich’s attorney says his client’s First and 14th Amendment rights were violated when he was fired with cause at Washington State. The letter accuses Chun of having a months-long bias against Rolovich because of the coach’s refusal to get vaccinated and claims that Chun inappropriately interfered in Washington State’s religious exemption approval process.

WSU’s review process had two steps. The first was a blind review of an employee’s application for exemption. If that application was approved it was then sent to the employee’s supervisors. The supervisors — in this case, Chun — were then given the ability to determine if the employee can continue in his job while being unvaccinated.

Fahling’s initial statement said that Chun had “indicated” that if Rolovich’s exemption had been approved then no accommodations would have been made for him to keep his job. In this letter, Fahling says that Rolovich’s application had tentatively been granted on the basis of a sincerely held religious belief based on a number of accommodations “including mask wearing, social distancing, and testing requirements.”

Rolovich completed his application for a religious exemption on Sept. 28. School officials notified Chun on Oct. 6 that Rolovich was entitled to a religious exemption and that the athletic department needed to decide whether accommodations could be made for Rolovich to safely continue working as head coach, the letter contends.

On Oct. 13, the athletic department responded to the Human Resource Services that it could not safely accommodate Rolovich, the letter said.

Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired on Oct. 18. Rolovich was the first major college coach to lose his job over his vaccination status.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert was elevated to acting coach and the Cougars (5-4) have gone 1-1 since Rolovich was fired. They remain in contention for the Pac-12 North title and a bowl game.

Rolovich, 42, was the highest-paid state employee with an annual salary of more than $3 million. He was fired for cause, which means the university does not have to honor the rest of his contract.

(Yahoo Sports contributed to this story)

