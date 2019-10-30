Brandon Arconado has been named to the @biletnikoffawrd Watch List, the 3rd Coug wideout on the list! Link | https://t.co/puFVsN5tK4 #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/DSOgJCweMM

Washington State redshirt-senior wide receiver Brandon Arconado was one of four players added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday.

Arconado joins fellow Cougar wideouts Dezmon Patmon and Easop Winston Jr. who are also on the watch list for the award given to the season’s most outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Washington State’s three selections lead the Pac-12 and are second nationally to Alabama’s four.

Arconado entered the week with 39 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. The Chino Hills, Calif. native leads the Pac-12 with four 100-yard games, averaged 15.2 yards-per-catch and 29 of his 39 catches have resulted in a first down.

The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the season's outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football's outstanding receiver, not merely college football's outstanding wide receiver.

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., will announce the ten Biletnikoff Award semifinalists Nov. 18, 2019, following the vote by the distinguished members of the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee. Likewise, the three finalists will be declared, following another vote Nov. 25, 2019.



The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented live Dec. 12, 2019, at the College Football Hall of Fame on The Home Depot College Football Awards presented by Gildan to be broadcast 7-9 p.m. (EST) on ESPN.