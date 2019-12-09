Congrats to @Brandonkainalu who was named to the @CoSIDAAcadAA Academic All-America First Team! Link | https://t.co/KiDqP0GoCP #GoCougs | #JoinTheHunt | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/bxZXSlmfjU

Washington State redshirt-senior wide receiver Brandon Arconado was named to the Academic All-America First Team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Monday.

Arconado boasts a 3.65 GPA, owns a bachelor’s degree in management information systems and is working towards his master’s degree in business administration. The Chino Hills, Calif. native is a two-time Pac-12 Conference All-Academic selection, earning second-team honors in 2017 and honorable mention last season.

“Brandon is awesome, exactly the kind of student-athlete you root for,” said Faculty Athletic Representative Nancy Swanger, who also serves as associate dean and director, WSU College Carson of Business. “He strives for excellence in all that he does and is a great ambassador for Washington State University. Brandon should take pride in this tremendous accomplishment.”

Arconado is WSU’s first football Academic All-America selection since Chima Nwachukwu earned second-team honors in 2010 and the first Cougar to be a first-team honoree since Jason Hanson in 1991.

On the field, Arconado leads the Pac-12 with six 100-yard games receiving, tied for second-most in WSU single-season history, is seventh in the conference with 67 catches, fourth with a team-high 947 receiving yards, leads the team with 14.5 yards-per-catch and has caught six touchdown passes.