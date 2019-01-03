To learn more about every school's recruiting class in the Pac-12, we went to the experts who cover each school on a daily basis. What are the strengths of each class? Who are the top signees? Who are the top targets for the February signing period? Read it all below. MORE: 2019 Pac-12 recruiting rankings

ARIZONA

Written by GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno Review of Arizona's early signing period Arizona’s first opportunity to sign a nearly full class under Kevin Sumlin certainly wasn’t what fans expected it to be. It currently ranks lower than Rich Rodriguez’s first class with the program and a far cry from the types of classes Sumlin and his staff pulled in at Texas A&M. However, if you look at the plan the Arizona coaches had for the early signing period it actually executed the way they hoped they would. The plan was to find key, high-level players at certain skill positions of need and then add depth everywhere else. Arizona’s top signees are four-star wideout Jalen Curry and four-star cornerback Bobby Wolfe. Both players could end up starting next season in Tucson. The staff also wanted a high-level quarterback and found that with high three-star recruit Grant Gunnell from Houston. Getting both bigger and more experienced up front was the other big component of the class and it accomplished that with several junior college offensive and defensive linemen. The Wildcats signed four junior college players who will contribute on either the offensive or defensive line with nearly half the spots in the class going to linemen. Arizona's top signee Curry is definitely the gem of the class for the Wildcats and his commitment didn’t come until the first day of the early signing period. He will join his high school teammate, Gunnell, at Arizona and his signing was one Arizona needed to have. The Wildcats will be losing the top three receivers off its 2018 roster with all three having just played their senior seasons, and there aren’t a ton of high-level options left. Curry is the lone Rivals250 recruit to sign with Arizona in the 2019 class and his talent should be put to use early. Sumlin said there are no other players at the position like Curry, and he will have an opportunity to become a starter in his first season especially since he will be arriving on campus for the spring semester. Arizona absolutely needed to land an impact player at wideout in this class and Curry is that guy. Arizona's top remaining target for February It actually wouldn’t be shocking to see Arizona call it a day with the 20 recruits it signed in the early period. The focus seems to be turning toward adding transfers and grad transfers for the spring rather than any other high school or junior college recruits. However, one prospect the Wildcats could become more involved with again is Texas-based defensive tackle Carl Williams. He visited campus on an official visit in June before eventually committed to Arkansas, but has since backed away from that pledge. It is possible the Wildcats could get involved with him once again.

ARIZONA STATE

Written by ASUDevils.com publisher Hod Rabino Review of Arizona State's early signing period Overall it was a good recruiting class for Arizona State. Following a 7-6 record and being number-wise on the smaller side, having the class ranked 37th nationally and sixth in the Pac-12 is a reasonable expectation. I thought that ASU did a good job signing three quarterbacks in the position that will most likely will feature a true freshman starting, and it also did a solid job in the recruiting class enhancing the depth of both the offensive line and defensive back groups. I feel that the defensive line did have two quality players signed but could probably use one or two more players for a position group that does need to elevate its overall talent. Arizona State's top signee The Crown Jewel of the class is undoubtedly quarterback Jayden Daniels who's ranked number 107 in the nation and is the third best dual-threat signal caller class. The quarterback competition is going to be wide open but no one would be surprised if Daniels is the one that ultimately does win the job. So to have such a talented player in a position that is vital for any team's success, especially a squad like Arizona State trying to replace a senior quarterback, it was definitely quite the achievement to land a player of this caliber and what's even more rewarding is the fact that he initiated contact with Arizona State pretty late in the recruiting cycle and he did choose the Sun Devils over some Pac-12 South foes. Arizona State's top remaining target for February Defensive back Noa Pola-Gates has to be right there at the top of the list. If he signed with the Sun Devils the local defensive back will be one of the best in-state players to join the ranks of ASU this decade, being that he's a Rivals150 prospect and a top 10 player in his position (safety). With the struggles that the Sun Devils have had securing the services of its best in-state talent, this would be quite the feather in their cap. It's a pretty close battle with Nebraska right now and USC could potentially be a dark horse in the race. But I do feel that being the hometown school that ASU does have the best chance to land him.

CALIFORNIA

Written by GoldenBearReport.com publisher Trace Travers Review of Cal's early signing period Cal signed 25 players in the 2019 class, 23 high school/JuCo guys and two FBS transfers in Kekoa Crawford from Michigan and Devon Modster from UCLA. The Bears were pretty even with 12 signees on offense and 13 on defense. It's a class that has a strong linebacker group, with seven signees, a solid group of defensive linemen in Braxten Croteau, Ben Coleman, and Brett Johnson, and immediate contributors on offense, especially at the wideout spot with Crawford, Trevon Clark and Jawaun Johnson coming from the JC level. It's a class that arguably should have been better at DB, losing Zahran Manley to Stanford and William Jones to Kansas State late. The tight end position also saw the loss of Bradley Archer, who flipped to Stanford late in the process, leaving Elijah Mojarro at a position that needs bodies in 2019. It's a class that covers a lot of the bases, getting guys who can immediately contribute at the skill positions while fortifying the defense. It's also a tall group, 23 out of the 25 are 6'+, 15 out of 25 are 6'3"+. Cal's top signee If you go by ratings, it's Independence CC LB Kuony Deng. Kuony (pronounced as 'coin') is a four-star with freakish athletic potential. He's 6'6" and 235, which is a perfect frame for the OLB spot in Cal's 3-4, but Cal's coaches are using him all over the linebacker group, as he was able to enroll and practice with the Bears during bowl prep. The Cal Rivals braintrust's opinion is that it's Brett Johnson. The Phoenix area defensive lineman is the crown jewel of Charlie Ragle's Arizona recruiting efforts, and he was considered by many Arizona high school coaches to be the top defensive lineman in the state. He's strong, technically sound, and could jump into Cal's DL rotation right away. Cal's top remaining target for February Cal's looking for the best players available, and that would point toward Henry To'oto'o of De La Salle. To'oto'o's notoriously quiet about his recruitment, so it's hard to tell, but former Cal defensive lineman Tosh Lupoi is fighting to take him back with him to Tuscaloosa, and I don't think anyone would doubt his ability to do that. Justin Wilcox and Peter Sirmon have gone over to De La Salle to see the four star linebacker, who's one of the top players in the Bay Area.

COLORADO

Written by CUSportsNation.com publisher Kyle Henderson Review of Colorado's early signing period New head coach Mel Tucker only had a couple of weeks to put together the recruiting class, and I thought he did a swell job. Colorado signed 12 high school recruits, four junior college recruits, one graduate transfer (TE Jalen Harris from Auburn), and a grayshirt from 2018 (LB Joshka Gustav). Nine of those players will join the program in January, which is always good. It was important for Colorado to rebuild its defensive line, and the Buffaloes added a couple of defensive linemen that I had never heard of prior to their commitments in Janaz Jordan and Jeremiah Doss from the junior college ranks. Both look good on film and should be able to contribute right away. Colorado's top signee Rivals250 running back Jaren Mangham. Very talented prospect who held over 40 offers during his recruitment. Coach Tucker, who comes to CU from Georgia, likes big, physical backs, and Mangham runs with aggression and bad intentions. Mangham has a legitimate chance to start as a true freshman. Colorado's top remaining target for February The Buffs will likely sign a pretty big class in February. The December signing day is basically THE signing day now, but Colorado could add several more recruits on February 6. I'm going to go with La'Vontae Shenault as the top remaining target for Colorado. He is the younger brother of Laviska Shenault, who had a breakout sophomore season in 2018. The younger Shenault is a dynamic playmaker just like his big bro. Everyone likes to talk about offensive and defensive linemen, and those players are very important, but having a game breaking wide receiver is huge. We saw what Colorado's offense looked like without Laviska in 2018 -- not good.

OREGON

Written by DuckSportsAuthority.com publisher A.J. Jacobson Review of Oregon's early signing period Oregon had a stellar early signing period -- currently ranked as the No. 7 class in the nation. The feather on the cap was 5-star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, but the class was well-rounded with highly ranked players on both sides of the ball. With 22 early signees, the Ducks only have a few slots left to fill between now and February and will be selective who fills them. Oregon's top signee Kayvon Thibodeaux is the headliner because he is the type of blue-chip prospect who could expect to start as a true freshman, and will require a double team from the opposing offenses most of the time. Mario Cristobal called him a “game changer” at the early LOI day press conference and if he stays healthy, has all the tools to do so. Oregon's top remaining target for February Though he will be tough to land, five-star CB Chris Steele remains a prime target for the Ducks. The St. John Bosco star has been to Eugene twice and both times came away impressed.

OREGON STATE

Written by BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter Review of Oregon State's early signing period In looking at the Beavers' commitment list on Rivals, you'll see that Oregon State signed 15 prospects and the class ranks No. 69 in the country. You may think, "Well, that's the Beavers for you." But that paints an inaccurate picture. Oregon State's recruiting class is headlined by transfers, as Oregon State landed four players who were ranked as high four-stars in the class of 2017. OSU added quarterback Tristan Gebbia, wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey, and linebacker Avery Roberts from Nebraska and linebacker Addison Gumbs from Oklahoma. They also added a graduate transfer center in Nathan Eldridge from Arizona. These five should be able to make a big impact in Corvallis in 2019, making this recruiting class much better than what people think. Oregon State's top signee Again, the transfers are big time, but let's go with a traditional recruit, as the Beavers signed four-star inside linebacker Omar Speights in December. Speights used to play defensive end, so his pass rushing skills will translate well to ILB as the Beavers will use him a lot in blitzing situations. Oregon State's top remaining target for February The Beavers have a few spots left to finish out the class, and continuing to add bodies to the defensive line will be a focus for OSU. Junior college defensive end Ray Vohasek has been a target for a few months, and he's the top remaining target at the moment, but his recruitment doesn't seem to be trending in Oregon State's favor.

STANFORD

Written by CardinalSportsReport.com publisher Jacob Rayburn Review of Stanford's early signing period Stanford’s 2019 class met many of the needs the staff set out to address. The Cardinal needed numbers at defensive back and offensive line, and they got five quality signees at both. There is exciting potential with the three pass rushers, running back duo and the wide receiver pipeline is stronger than maybe ever. Stanford's top signee Austin Jones is Stanford’s top rated recruit who signed Dec. 19. The top 100 prospect has the ability to help the Cardinal at running back during his freshman year because it will be an open competition to replace Bryce Love. Josh Pakola also is a signee to be excited about. He’s an elite edge defender who could play defensive end in Stanford’s 3-4 system. Stanford's top remaining target for February Stanford’s class is likely done. Head coach David Shaw said he considers the class to be complete. But there’s always a chance a recruit emerges unexpectedly.

UCLA

Written by BruinBlitz.com publisher Rick Kimbrel Review of UCLA's early signing period The main weakness was the lack of linebackers. UCLA is woefully short on depth and needed an increase of talent on the second level of defense across the board. The Bruins signed one linebacker in John Ward and may get another in February. Some might say the lack of star (ranking) power might also be a weakness of this class, but the strength of the class is that everyone who signed on the dotted line wants to be there and is buying into what Chip Kelly is trying to build through discipline and hard work. This is a hungry class that wants to prove that they can develop into the type of players who will surprise the college football world and be a catalyst for getting the Bruins playing for big prizes in January. UCLA's top signee Four-star offensive lineman Sean Rhyan. Not only because he is arguably the best offensive lineman on the West Coast but that many if the experts had him penned in with USC. Rhyan’s signature boosted the morale of a fans base wondering what is going on regarding recruiting and for the program itself. The optics for UCLA winning this recruiting battle was huge beating the USC’s, Alabama’s and Notre Dame’s of the world. UCLA's top remaining target Tight end Michael Martinez from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei was one of UCLA’s earliest pledges, but he didn’t sign in December causing some anxiety among the fan base. Martinez saw his ranking go up to four-stars based on an outstanding senior season. Most feel he will indeed sign with UCLA in February. The Bruins would love to sign Martinez’s Mater Dei teammate Bru McCoy, but the smart money is on USC with some Texas sprinkled in. Anything can happen in recruiting but UCLA’s chances are about as much as the Jim Carrey’s character in Dumb and Dumber getting a date with that girl in the movie. Remember when he asked her out and she said the odds were one trillion to one and he answered, “so there’s a chance.” Another long shot but they are hoping they get his signature is linebacker, Daniel Heimuli, but Washington is the school to beat.

USC

Written by TrojanSports.com publisher Ryan Young Review of USC's early signing period USC signed 19 in the Early Signing Period, but the fan base is mostly in panic mode that the Trojans could end up with their lowest ranked recruiting class in the history of the Rivals rankings (back to 2002). They partially addressed their primary needs in the secondary and on the offensive line, but they’ll need to do more at both spots by February with only one 4-star recruit at each spot. USC's top signee Given USC’s paramount need for cornerbacks in this class, 4-star Max Williams was a key early signee and could compete for a role as a true freshman. Locking in 4-star OT Jason Rodriguez, 4-star WR Drake London and 4-star LB Maninoa Tufono were other highlights. USC's top remaining target Bru McCoy, a local 5-star prospect from Mater Dei HS, is the top priority for USC, which has already been beat out for most of the top local recruits. Fortunately for the Trojans, they look to be in a solid position with McCoy, who will announce his decision on Saturday during the All-American Bowl.

UTAH

Written by UteNation.com publisher Alex Markham Review of Utah's early signing period A lot still needs to be done for the Utes, come February. They were able to strengthen the offensive line, but could still add 1-2 more. From there, the two biggest needs still remain quarterback and safety—the early transfer of quarterback Jack Tuttle left them scrambling and they lose their starting safeties to graduation. Utah's top signee Offensive linemen Sataoa Laumea and Marist Talavou are both elite guard prospects. Laumea was a UCLA lean before his late Utah trip and Talavou was asked by USC to sign in February, so that they could get him to take an official visit. Both of these guys are much needed road graders as the Utes looks to add depth, after losing three senior starters. Utah's top remaining target The Utes still have some good ones left on the board, but it’s no secret that they’re going hard after USC commits Puka Nacua and Jordan Wilmore. The Utah native, Nacua’, has a brother on the Utes (Samson), while Utah is suddenly a much more attractive place for Willmore to run the ball than USC.

WASHINGTON

Written by TheDawgReport.com publisher Lars Hanson Review of Washington's early signing period UW signed all but one of its commits during the early signing period, minus four-star defensive back Asa Turner. Aside from that the Huskies welcomed the best defensive line class to date under Chris Petersen. Headlined by a pair of four-star defensive tackles, Jacob Bandes and Faatui Tuitele, the class is built primarily on defense. UW signed a total of seven four-star defensive recruits with three on offense. If there is a weakness for the class, it would be the lack of skill position players signed thus far. Only one wide receiver signed during the early period, three-star Taj Davis from Upland High School (Upland, California). UW also signed, four-star running back Cameron Davis, also from Upland. Without a tight end and second receiver there is still a little more work to do for the 2019 class. Washington's top signee With a crucial need for interior defensive linemen, signing Faatui Tuitele, a 6-4, 304-pound defensive tackle out of St. Louis High School (Honolulu, Hawaii) was the biggest coup for UW. By landing the No. 1 prospect from the state it validates the Huskies push to reestablish a pipeline from the Islands to UW. It also marks a huge statement by DL coach Ikaika Malloe, who got Tuitele to choose the Huskies over his other four finalists; Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Texas. Given the perception of the Pac-12 Conference compared to the other Power Five leagues, beating out the last two national champs and their Rose Bowl opponent makes Tuitele the top signee for the early period without question. Washington's top remaining target Aside from four-star athlete / defensive back Asa Turner electing not sign in December, the top remaining target for the Huskies is four-star linebacker Daniel Heimuli. UW was slated to host the Menlo-Atherton standout for an official visit the weekend prior to the start of the early signing period. However, Heimuli was unable to make the trip. Instead lead Menlo-Atherton to its first CIF state Division 3-AA championship which pushed his official into January. UW is viewed as the favorite to land Heimuli having hosted him twice during the spring for an unofficial visit. That’s also when his teammate, three-star DL Noa Ngalu, made his verbal commitment before he signed in December.

WASHINGTON STATE

