WazzuWatch - ATH: Chun announces additional cost cutting measures

Washington State continues to feel the financial impact of not playing football this fall.

Facing a loss of $30 million in revenue, WSU AD Pat Chun announced another wave of cost-cutting measures in an e-mail to Cougar fans on Friday, including 1) additional 15 percent reductions in salary for football coach Nick Rolovich, men's basketball coach Kyle Smith and Chun; 2) more furloughs for athletic dept. employees and 3) elimination of 10 full-time jobs in the ath. dept.

Here is the pertinent sections of Chun's e-mail:

"In April, we announced initial cost containment measures with salary reductions for Football Head Coach Nick Rolovich, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kyle Smith and myself, and the elimination of bonuses for our coaching staffs. In August, we mandated two weeks of furlough for our non-contracted athletic department staff as well as salary reductions for our coaches.



As we work through the challenges brought on by the pandemic, we have taken additional measures to mitigate what could be a potential revenue loss of over $30 million. Over the past few weeks, we have worked with our coaches and staff and have implemented the following:

Football Head Coach Nick Rolovich, Men’s Basketball Head Coach Kyle Smith and I will now voluntarily take a 15% salary reduction, Women’s Head Basketball Coach Kamie Ethridge will take a voluntary 12.5% salary reduction, all through the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

All additional head coaches, assistant coaches and other contracted staff members have been mandated or asked to voluntarily take at least a 10% salary reduction.

All non-contracted staff members will be required to take a total of four furlough weeks. This will be done through an additional two furlough weeks between Feb. 1 – June 1, 2021, along with the two furlough weeks mandated through Nov. 20, 2020;The elimination of 10 full-time positions within WSU Athletics.

The above personnel actions total approximately $3.4 million in savings for the department. In addition, WSU Athletics has reduced operating expenses by approximately $3.1 million.



In all, these measures will amount to a $6.5 million savings in FY21. Most of these cuts are not sustainable beyond this fiscal year. As a reminder, Washington State University operates as the most fiscally efficient athletic department amongst our Power 5 conference peers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have planned and adjusted for a multitude of scenarios, all with the goal of preserving the world class experience for our student-athletes. As you would imagine, our coaches and staff have displayed tremendous commitment and sacrifice. I can’t thank our coaches and staff enough for their continued grit, passion and dedication. I give them a heartfelt applause for their efforts as we continue to tackle the unknown challenges brought on by this pandemic.

Over the past few months, we have asked our football season ticket holders to consider donating or crediting their football season ticket purchases. Yet another example of the enormous heart that beats within the Cougs, over 80% of you chose to do so. Thank you to everyone for responding and for your continued support of WSU."