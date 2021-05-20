ATH: Pac-12 schools received average payout of $33.6 million in FY 2020

The Pac-12 Conference today reported the financial performance for the financial year 2019-2020, highlighted by total revenues of $534M and distributions at $403M, representing an average of $33.6M per member university.



The year-on-year increase in reported revenues and distributions, at 1% and 4% respectively, is primarily a result of increases in media rights and post-season Bowl revenues offset somewhat by lower NCAA revenue. The equity value of the Pac-12’s full ownership of its Pac-12 Networks is not included in reported results.

For the seven-year period since 2012-2013 when the Pac-12 began its media rights agreements with ESPN and Fox and launched the first and only member-owned conference network, annual member distributions have increased by 77% ($228M to $403M) and annual total revenues have increased by 60% ($334M to $534M).



The compounded annual growth rate for member distributions and total revenues over the seven-year period was 8% and 7%, respectively. The ESPN and Fox partnerships that began in 2012 resulted in more than four times the annual revenue of the prior Pac-12 media rights agreements.

In addition to reporting consolidated results and in order to provide enhanced clarity and transparency, the Pac-12 is providing a breakout of each of Conference and Networks performance (see chart set forth below).



For 2019-2020, the Pac-12 Conference reported revenues of $416M and net operating expenses of $47M. For 2019-2020, the Pac-12 Networks reported revenues of $118M and net operating expenses of $82M. Consolidated expenses for the Conference and Networks together decreased by 2% year-on-year.

Michael Schill, Pac-12 CEO Group Chair and President of the University of Oregon added: “It was a challenging year. Like everything, the Pac-12 Conference was impacted by the pandemic. I appreciate all the work of Commissioner Larry Scott and the Pac-12 to reduce costs and maximize distributions despite the challenges.”