WazzuWatch - ATH: Three WSU athletes test positive; FB game attendance uncertain

Two important questions were asked of Washington State athletic director Pat Chun during a conference call Friday with reporters.

The first he answered specifically. The second he kicked the can down the road.

Hours after the university announced they would hold on-line classes only during the fall semester due to the rise locally and regionally in COVID-19 cases, Chun said three WSU athletes out of 216 on campus have tested positive for coronavirus since returning to campus.

“Two came on re-entry and one was tied in with one of those two because they are roommates,” Chun said. “Depending on their arrival, most of our student-athletes have been tested multiple times. So, our positivity rate is below one percent. Our athletes and coaches have done an exceptional job of social distancing and wearing masks. They deserve accolades for what they’ve done moving forward in this unique environment.”

The Pac-12 is expected to announce by the end of next week the fall sports schedule, including football. The conference will reportedly play a 10-game conference-only schedule beginning Sept. 19 with preseason camp set to begin in mid-August.

“With what’s going on here in Pullman right now, we feel good about our chances to get fall sports going sometime in September,” Chun said. “But as we know this is a day-to-day, week-to-week environment that we’re in. The first step is working with the Pac-12 to decide when is the appropriate time to start practice and those type of activities. Every state is in a different phase.”

If the Pac-12 decides to play football this fall, the key question then becomes how many fans will be allowed to attend WSU’s home games at Martin Stadium. A full stadium – or close to it - is unlikely for any home game this season.

Because any home football game won’t be played in Pullman for at least another two months, Chun avoided giving any specific numbers or percentages on how many fans will be allowed inside the stadium on game day.

In short, he punted.

“We still have a ways to go before figuring out where we’ll be in terms (of attendance) if we even have fans in the stands,” Chun said. “We have to be realistic. Our number one priority is making sure we have fall sports and having competition. We have done some modeling, but it will be a health and safety decision. We’ll err on the side of caution, wherever we end up. We don’t have anything today to put forward.”

Like most Power 5 athletic directors, Chun wants some type of a football season to be played due to the economic importance of the sport to the overall budget. Most of the athletics revenue generated by WSU is related to football. It essentially pays for the other sports.

“It’s no secret football is the No. 1 economic driver in our athletic department,” Chun said. “Our budget continues to be a moving target. There are many variables, known and unknown, that impact us. We know right now of one impact that we’ve identified, the elimination of two non-conference home games (vs. Houston and Idaho). We’re starting to mitigate the impact of that.”

