Autzen clash highlighted by QB duel between Gordon, Herbert
One quarterback leads the Pac-12 - and the nation – in total passing yards (2,981), passing yards per game (425.9) and is tied for most touchdown passes (29).The other is projected as a high first-...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news