WazzuWatch - Backup QB John Bledsoe puts name in transfer portal

John Bledsoe, son of former Washington State and NFL standout Drew Bledsoe, is leaving WSU after putting his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Bledsoe, a rising junior, joined WSU as a walk-on in 2017 and did not appear in a game in his three seasons with the program.He missed last season with an injury.

Bledsoe, a native of Bend, Oregon, has two more years of eligibility remaining starting next fall.

“Excited to see what’s next!!” Drew Bledsoe tweeted in response to his son’s decision to leave WSU. “Proud of you man. I know how long and hard you thought about this.”

A three-year starter for Summit High in Bend, Ore., Bledsoe threw for 6,908 passing yards, 82 touchdowns and just 19 interceptions in high school. He was named First-team all-state as a senior and led Summit to the Oregon 5A State title as a junior after throwing for 16 touchdowns.