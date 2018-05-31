After years of deficit spending, Washington State announced today that its athletics budget will be balanced in five years. This plan will be presented to the WSU Board of Regents on Friday, June 8 by Athletic Director Pat Chun and Chief University Budget Officer Joan King.

The effort to balance the budget relies on increasing revenues 27 percent by Fiscal Year 2023 while continuing to contain expenses. This approach will slow the rate of debt accumulation over the first four years, which is expected to reach a projected total of up to $85.1 million by FY 2022. Plans call for the program to achieve a balanced budget by FY 2023 with an anticipated $200,000 surplus.

The athletics department is committed to first getting the budget balanced, then building up reserves and finally reducing down total athletic dept. debt, AD Pat Chun told reporters during a teleconference Thursday.

“We all know we face a substantial financial challenge that must be addressed,” Chun said. “We are not here to make excuses. We take our fiscal responsibilities with the utmost seriousness. We are constantly looking for ways to increase revenues and manage our expenses. There is not an overnight solution to our budget issues. But do have a long-term strategy. We are confident in this strategy.”

WSU expects $65.6 million in athletic department revenues by the end of Fiscal Year 2018 on June 30. During Fiscal Year 2019, which begins July 1, WSU projects athletic dept. revenues of $68.6 million, including $20.6 million from media rights, $12.1 from the Pac-12 conference and $9.5 million in ticket sales.

Revenues from student fees are expected to double from $1.6 million in FY 2018 to $3.2 million in FY2023. However, King said approval from the student senate is required before the new mandatory fee is imposed. Right now, each WSU student pays $25 per semester to help pay for football stadium renovations.

“We are anticipating working with our students to implement a new fee,” King said. “But that has not been determined. We will have to work with our students before that is implemented. This will be a new fee.”

Chun said the best opportunities for boosting revenues over the next five years are in the areas of fundraising (donations) and corporate sponsorships. Chun also expects ticket sales (hence, attendance) in men’s and women’s basketball to rise significantly over the next five years, a major reason the school projects an increase of $3 million in ticket sales between FY2018 and FY2023.

“We have an overall strategy in terms of accentuating traditional areas of college athletics,” Chun said. “It is my personal belief that fundraising is going to be our biggest opportunity. We’ve had significant increases in our Cougar Athletic Fund. We forecast more opportunities out there as we restructure our development team. We’re also looking at corporate sponsorship through a different lens right now. We have been engaged with some companies for significant deals.”

Chun said WSU is currently working on a major corporate sponsorship deal that “will provide much needed revenue now and in the future.”

Chun said men’s and women’s basketball present the best opportunities for WSU athletics to increase attendance and ticket sales in the next five years. Men’s basketball averaged a paltry (and Pac-12 low) 2,886 fans per home game in 2017-18, while women’s basketball averaged 872 fans per home game at Beasley Coliseum.

“Attendance is what we have to focus on,” Chun said. “There is no doubt the two sports we have the greatest opportunity to improve on are men’s and women’s basketball.”

Chun has hired Mitch Straub as Senior Associate Athletic Director for Cougar Athletic Fund, making him the new CAF director. Straub, who has already started his new job, spent the previous eight years in development at Ohio State.

Fundraising for the long-planned baseball complex is nearly complete, Chun said, as WSU has received about $2 million in donations for that project since early February.

WSU projects its Pac-12 distribution to rise by just $1 million to $12.9 million by FY 2023.

Chun hinted WSU does not plan to eliminate sports, but simply responded “We are 100 percent committed to providing a world class experience to our student athletes and competing at the highest level of college athletics” when asked if the Cougars are contemplating reducing the number of teams.

Under a new state law, public colleges and universities with intercollegiate athletics programs that experience operating deficits at the end of any fiscal year must develop deficit-reduction plans. Those plans must be approved by the college or university governing boards, which also will be required to approve any expenditures or budget transfers exceeding $250,000. Additionally, the plans, along with financial statements from the three prior fiscal years, must be conspicuously posted and publicly accessible.

WSU claims to have the lowest annual operating expenses of any athletics program in the Pac-12 and consistently spends less than any other program in a Power 5 conference.

Anticipating net operating income of $200,000 in five years, the athletic department’s total cumulative deficit (i.e. debt) is projected to be $84.9 million by the end of FY 2023.

Much of WSU’s athletics debt is connected to investments made in improved facilities over the past several years, including a $61 million football complex. During the same time, though, institutional support began decreasing as the University struggled with the national economic downturn.

Chun noted encouraging signs are returning. Contributions to the Cougar Athletic Fund reached record levels in FY 2018, currently at $6.4 million and climbing. Ticket sales for WSU football also are setting records but the school maintains continued growth is constrained by having the smallest stadium capacity in the Pac-12.

The athletics department also is pursuing several other strategies for boosting revenue that will be finalized in the near future.

FISCAL YEAR 2019 (Begins July 1) – PROJECTED REVENUES

Media Rights - $20.6 million

Pac-12 Distribution - $12.1 million

Ticket Sales - $9.5 million

Donations - $7.7 million

Royalties/Advertising - $4.1 million

Direct Institutional Support - $3.4 million

Bowl Revenue - $2.5 million

Other Revenue - $1.8 million

Student Fees - $1.5 million

NCAA Distribution - $1.3 million

Programs/Concessions - $1 million