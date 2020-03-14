Baseball season is over. Spring football practice won't begin any earlier than April 3.

Those are two important conclusions from Washington State's announcement today in wake of new guidelines approved by the Pac-12 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic throughout the country. President Trump declared a national emergency Friday over the coronavirus outbreak.

Here is the press release from the school: "In alignment with the Pac-12 Conference and the recent guidelines put in place by Washington Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington State Department of Athletics will cancel all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year. This includes spring varsity sports that compete beyond the year and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. WSU will also suspend organized team activities for all varsity sports through at least April 2. The Department of Athletics has been actively working with campus, conference, NCAA and local authorities and supports every measure being taken in the best interests of public health and safety. Due to the rapidly changing environment surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, WSU athletics has not made any decisions regarding organized team activities beyond April 2."

Here is the Pac-12's announcement on Saturday: "At a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group and Athletic Directors earlier today, the Pac-12 made the decision to cancel all Pac-12 conference and non-conference sport competitions and Pac-12 championships through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. This decision follows both the Pac-12's earlier decision to suspend all sports until further notice, and the decision by the NCAA to cancel the Division I men's and women's 2020 NCAA basketball tournaments as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. In addition, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to prohibit all organized team athletically-related activities until at least March 29, at which time it will revisit this decision."