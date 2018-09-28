In preseason predictions for Utah's 2018 record, most penciled in the Washington game to be a loss. Everyone knew coming into the game that it’d be a tooth-and-nail hard fought game, despite home field advantage. Once 60 minutes off football were completed on September 15th, it left a bitter taste in the mouths of Ute fans—horrendous red zone offense, questionable targeting penalties and subpar execution gave the impression that Utah let a major opportunity slip away.

In Week 5, the Utes have a chance to redeem themselves against a Washington State team that is good, but one they need to beat to stay competitive in the Pac-12 South. A loss here, plus another road battle against Stanford, would put the Utes in a rough spot start to conference play. On Saturday, they’ll be able to go toe-to-toe against Mike Leach’s air raid offense, a team the Utes have fallen to their last three meetings.

Last Game's Questions

Is someone other than Covey going to step up from the receiver group? - Not nearly enough

Britain Covey was beaten and bruised all game long by Washington’s secondary—he was the recipient of hits that made your stomach turn over. Still, he ended up with eight receptions for 54 yards, the most on the team. Only one other receiver truly “stepped up” against Washington, Samson Nacua.

Nacua did the most he could with his opportunities, being targeted for eight passes and coming down with all of them for 46 yards. Most of his receptions came within the flats for a few small gains, but it was a refreshing change from others in the receiving group.

Can the Utes win, or at least compete against the best, with its offensive line? - Resounding yes

Phew, semblance of a good offensive line. Darrin Paulo has been hampered by an undisclosed injury, allowing Nick Ford to switch over to right tackle. Orlando Umana got most of the snaps at left guard, and both youngsters played their best game of the season against the Huskies. They were opening holes for Moss (when he got carries)and offered great protection for Huntley. It was relieving to see the line learn from early mistakes. We’ll see what happens when Paulo returns to right tackle, but for the time being, Nick Ford will take his lumps, but he seems like a great fit for the position.

This Week’s Questions

Will the secondary get their first interception?

Weirdly enough, the only two interceptions the Utes have pulled in come from a linebacker (Chase Hansen) and a defensive tackle (Pita Tonga). Jaylon Johnson, Julian Blackmon, Marquise Blair and Corrion Ballard have zero. For such a highly touted group—and not to discredit their performance, they’ve been stellar—they haven’t taken any possessions away from opposing teams. Will Washington State’s air raid be enough for them to finally get their first interception?

Are the drops finally under control?

There’s no two ways about it, the drops are getting out of hand (no pun intended). There’s been about 15 (maybe more) balls that should’ve been caught by receivers, including one by sophomore Connor Haller from the 1-yard line on fourth down that would’ve brought the Utes within a score, against Washington.

Britain Covey, Samson Nacua and Solomon Enis have proven themselves so far--although Enis will have his freshman mistakes, like not efighting through contact near the end zone. Covey is being zeroed in on by opponents, Nacua has been consistent and Enis isn’t targeted nearly enough. When will the rest of the group start following suit?

Can Zack Moss get 30 carries? Or 25? Or 20? How about 15--but no, really, we all prefer higher?

It’s a crime that Moss hasn’t gotten enough carries this season--dinged up or not. For the year, he’s averaging 6.3 yard per attempt, but has only gotten 45 attempts through three games (283 yards). He should have at least 50% more carries through this point of the season. It’s simple, feed the beast and the results will follow.

PART II: SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS ON OFFENSE

Today I’m taking the approach of what Utah's offense needs to do for a successful season. The talent and the ingredients are there, but as inept as this unit has looked, it’s time to “choose your own adventure.”

With youth in the trenches, it can only improve

As Darrin Paulo deals with a nagging injury, no one knows how long he will be out. Against Washington, the offensive line finally looked like a more cohesive unit—forget what the offensive stats say—the game wasn't lost by them in the trenches. So what do you do? First off, Lo Falemaka and Jackson Barton are entrenched. When Paulo comes back, he’s a no-brainer to start, but that’s where things get murky. Sophomore, Orlando Umana is ready for an expanded role, and after last week, so is Nick Ford, who looks like he found a home at right tackle. Before that game, Ford flashed the talent, but seemed lost at times. However, that’s the position where everyone envisioned him, during the offseason.

When Paulo gets back, move him to guard. From there, have Umana and Agasiva split time (or give) the more versatile Umana the bulk of the snaps. Harding would eventually find the perfect balance between the two, as Agasiva is a mauler and an elite pull blocker when it comes to the run game.

Ah, the run game. That tantalizing option that so many of you crave in 2018. About that…

It’s time to simplify the RPO and the offense in general

Look, the RPO is a thing of beauty when ran properly, but that’s not happening. Currently, the Utes have a quarterback that no longer trusts his receivers. With all of those drops, can you blame him right now? You have receivers irritated with the placement of the passes—seriously, their frustration was noticeable from the bench, last Saturday. Last and most important of all, you have one of the best running backs in all of college football wanting more carries, despite being hobbled. He's someone who got hurt and came right back in, trucking a defender for over five yards.

So what am I getting at? It’s time to simplify. Find the plays that the receivers are most comfortable with and roll with it. That wouldn’t risk limiting the offense’s potential effectiveness. Instead, it would maximize their strengths. Find a balance, the two running threats of Zack Moss and Tyler Huntley are enough to keep the defenses on their heels.

When it comes to simplifying the run game, the easy answer is to give Moss the ball and let him pound it north and south. However, that’s no longer Utah’s offense, as the new system has so many moving parts. Therefore, there needs to be looks out of the RPO that seem to have all of the typical options, but it needs to be decided and known by everyone in the offensive huddle that, come hell or high water, the ball is getting fed to their special back.

Now, I get that Troy Taylor’s preference is to throw it. He really is a bright mind, but it’s beginning to seem as though deploying a running back as good as Moss is out of his comfort zone. So, what's a viable option from here…

The offense would benefit if Jim Harding has more say

In 2018, the Utes will go as far as their run game—and their insanely good defense—will take them. This means, unlike other years in the Kyle Whittingham era, another cook in the kitchen is needed. That “cook” is Harding. This isn’t a slam on Taylor. In fact, it would only end up increasing the massive amount of knowledge that he already possesses. The other benefit is that it would get the offensive line on the same page with the rest of the offense and they would also have more of a say in regards to what their comfortable with and what’s totally outside of their comfort zone, as a unit. Also, Harding’s view lies solely within the trenches, if he has the say on the run plays, Taylor can focus more throughout the games on what is and isn’t working in the throw game—after all, that is what he's been known for.