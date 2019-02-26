Super Dave Emerick just announced on Cougs in 60 w @DerekKXLY that new @WSUCougFB LB coach is Roc Bellantoni. Will be formally announced this week. He is in Pullman now. Comes to the Cougs from University of Buffalo. #GoCougs

We finally know the identity of the new Washington State inside linebackers coach.

WSU Football Chief of Staff Dave Emerick revealed Tuesday on the weekly 'Cougs in 60' program hosted by Derek Deis that University of Buffalo defensive ends coach Roc Bellantoni, who has already arrived in Pullman, will be officially named to his new position later this week.

"He's a really awesome person," Emerick said. "He's a great staff guy, great recruiter and brings a lot of positive energy. We're excited to have him."

While the hire has not been announced by the school and Bellantoni has revealed nothing on his Twitter feed, the University of Buffalo has already removed his name from their list of football coaches.

What's the connection to WSU? Bellantoni served as the Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator when Pat Chun was the FAU athletic director, so WSU's current AD presumably mentioned Bellantoni's name to Mike Leach.

""Roc is an outstanding coach that brings a great deal of experience and expertise to our staff,” Leach said in a press release. “He is a high energy coach that has a reputation of being an outstanding recruiter and staff guy. We are excited to welcome Roc and his wife Jenny, along with their four sons to WSU.”

After a hectic off-season a year ago filling multiple spots, things have been much calmer on the coaching front for the Cougars this year. Linebackers coach Ken Wilson left for Oregon, creating the only vacancy now filled by Bellantoni.

"It's definitely not quite as hectic as last year," Emerick said. "Last year was fast and furious because we had to replace half the staff. Obviously, we had some great hires. We really didn't miss a beat as far as staff camaraderie and coaching experience. We have a great staff right now. We're excited to add Roc."

Bellantoni spent the past two seasons at Buffalo, first as the Director of Player Personnel in 2017 before his promotion to defensive ends coach for 2018 when Buffalo increased its sack total from 19 in 2017 to 35 this past season.

Prior to FAU, Bellantoni coached the Villanova defensive line fom 2012-13 and spent more than a decade at Eastern Illinois (2001-11), where he began as a defensive line coach, before rising to defensive coordinator and eventually associate head coach. When he was at EIU, he opposed current WSU DC Tracy Claeys, who was then the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois.

"They were playing againt each other, knew of each other and were always comparing notes," Emerick said. "They are both great defensive coaches. So, Tracy and Roc went back a long ways. They had a relationship. But Coach Leach needed to be comfortable with Roc as well and he came here for an interview. He did a great job. Coach Leach knew he would be a great guy for our staff."

Over his 26-year coaching career, Bellantoni has coached the defensive line and linebackers, served as defensive coordinator at three different stops, and reached the FCS playoffs six different times, to go with a bowl appearance in 2018 while with the University at Buffalo. He has mentored 16 players who played professionally, including three NFL Draft picks.

Bellantoni also had coaching stints at Drake and Buena Vista University. He started his coaching career at Mamaroneck High School. He and his wife, Jenny, have four sons, Gino, Marco, Ricky and Nico.