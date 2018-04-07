The Cougar offense accounted for six touchdowns while the defense picked off four passes and had 10 sacks to highlight Washington State football's first scrimmage of the spring Saturday morning at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

“It was hit and miss, which is why you have the first scrimmage,” Mike Leach said afterwards. “There were some good things. But the biggest thing is consistency. When you have one of these scrimmages and you’re playing a bunch of people, you’re always fighting to be more consistent.”

The first score of the day came on the second offensive drive when redshirt junior quarterback Trey Tinsley found senior receiver Kyle Sweet on a short, two-yard touchdown pass. The next two scores came with redshirt junior quarterback Anthony Gordon leading the offense. He found freshman receiver Roderick Fisher on a nine-yard scoring strike followed by a 13-yard touchdown connection with Sweet.

Exiting the scrimmage, Tinsley and Gordon appear locked in a battle for the top spot on the quarterback depth chart.

“Gordon and Tinsley were pretty similar,” Leach said.

Sweet completed the hat trick courtesy of freshman quarterback Cammon Cooper as the two hooked up for a 20-yard scoring strike. Cooper, one of five quarterbacks to see action Saturday, connected on the longest offensive play of the afternoon as his first completion went to freshman running back Max Borghi on a 51-yard shovel pass. Cooper added a 10-yard touchdown run and capped the scoring with a 14-yard strike to junior receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Sweet finished his afternoon with five catches for 62 yards and three scores, while redshirt senior running back Keith Harrington tallied five receptions out of the backfield for 45 yards. Redshirt-junior running back James Williams carried five times for 45 yards to lead the rushing attack.

Tinsley finished the day 10-of-13 for 68 yards and a score, while Gordon was 12of-17 for 98 yards and two scores. Cooper was 8-of-20 for 160 yards, two scores and two picks.

“I thought the first group (offensively) was good other than one series,” Leach said. “We were spotty after that. The second and third groups were very spotty. (Cooper) finished up well. He played with some nerves early. Our defensive front did a good job getting upfield. We played pretty fast up front. I’m sure when we watch the film we’ll find plenty of work to do on both sides.”

The Cougars defense had a strong day, finding itself in the backfield much of the afternoon. Led by a spirited defensive line, WSU's defense accounted for 10 sacks and multiple drive-ending plays. Redshirt freshman defensive back Armani Marsh stepped in front of a Cooper pass to get the first pick of the day while safety Hayden Schmidt picked quarterback Connor Neville midway through the scrimmage.

“Our defensive front played awfully fast and played in the backfield quite a bit,” WSU defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys said. “That’s where it all starts. I’m pleased with those guys up front. Putting pressure on the quarterback is the best defense you can have.””

Redshirt freshman linebacker Fa'avae Fa'avae joined the fun with a pick of Neville and redshirt-sophomore Skyler Thomas grabbed a Cooper pass near the end zone and raced the length of the field for the pick-six.

Redshirt junior linebacker Tristan Brock and redshirt sophomore linebacker Justus Rogers led the way with four tackles each, with Brock adding a sack. The defensive line shared the wealth in the backfield by accounting for eight sacks, two by redshirt freshman Dallas Hobbs.

Redshirt sophomore placekicker Jack Crane was perfect on the day hitting field goals from 34, 44, 44 and 47 yards.

The Cougars resume spring practice Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Rogers Field and Martin Stadium.

SCRIMMAGE STATISTICS

PASSING (COMP-ATT-YDS-INT-TD): Trey Tinsley 10-13-68, 0 INT, 1 TD; Anthony Gordon 12-17-98, 0 INT, 2 TD; Cammon Cooper 8-20-160, 2 INT, 2 TD; John Bledsoe 3-7-26, 0 INT, 0 TD; Connor Neville 2-7-23, 2 INT, 0 TD. TOTALS: 35-64-375, 4 INT, 5 TD.

RECEIVING (REC-YDS-TD): Kyle Sweet 5-62, 3 TD; Keith Harrington 5-45-0; Max Borghi 4-73-0; Tay Martin 4-41-0; Brandon Arconado 3-41-0; Jamire Calvin 3-19-0; Dezmon Patmon 2-21-1 TD; Travell Harris 2-18-0; Easop Winston, Jr. 2-12-0; Solomon Cooper 2-6-0; Kaimoa Wilson 1-18-0; Hayden Harvey 1-10-0; Rodrick Fisher 1-9-1. TOTALS: 35-375-5.

RUSHING (ATT-YDS-TD): James Williams 5-45-0; Cammon Cooper 1-10; Anthony Castillo 2-5-0; Keith Harrington 2-3-0; Trey Tinsley 2-3-0; Connor Neville 1-0-0. TOTALS: 16-66-1.

FIELD GOALS: Jack Crane – 34 (Good), 44 (Good), 44 (Good), 47 (Good)

SCORING SUMMARY

Sweet 2 yd pass from Tinsley

Fisher 9 yd pass from Gordon

Sweet 13 yd pass from Gordon

Sweet 20 yd pass from Cooper

Cooper 10 yd run

Patmon 14 yd pass from Cooper