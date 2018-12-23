Bowl: Cougs arrive in San Antonio
Washington State arrived in San Antonio Sunday afternoon ahead of the Cougars' Dec. 28 Alamo Bowl clash against Iowa State at the Alamodome. Quarterback Gardner Minshew dressed for success, as the photos show, from both WSU's departure and arrival.
WSU is scheduled to practice four times in San Antonio before kickoff at 6 p.m. PT on Friday night. All practices will be held at the University of Incarnate Word. Leach and Iowa State coach Matt Campbell are scheduled to hold a joint press conference on Thursday before the Kickoff Luncheon.
Cougs defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys and four players (Minshew, Pelluer, Calvin, Dale) will hold a press conference on Dec. 26. After that, the team will participate in a pep rally at Arneson River Theatre on the famed Riverwalk.
