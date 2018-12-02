It was announced at 12:30 p.m. PT today that No. 13 Washington State will face No. 24 Iowa State in the 2018 Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. PT (8 p.m.local) at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

Iowa State (8-4 overall, 6-3 Big 12) finished tied for third place with West Virginia in the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones, coached by Matt Campbell, considered one of the hottest young coaches in the country, edged past FCS Drake, 27-24 on Saturday. However, they beat Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Texas Tech, and gave Oklahoma all they wanted before falling 37-27 on Sept. 15.

This will mark the first meeting between Washington State and Iowa State. Mike Leach has now led WSU to five bowl games in his seven years as head coach.

"Washington State is thrilled to participate in the Valero Alamo Bowl," WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun said in a press release from the school shortly after the bowl matchup was announced. "Their reputation is outstanding for hosting one of the premier bowls in America and our fans will flock to the great city of San Antonio for a wonderful week capped by a great bowl game."

Chun, who was unsuccessful in convincing the CFP selection committee to move WSU into the Top 12 of the CFP standings after they ranked WSU No. 13 last week, will hold a teleconference with reporters at 2 p.m. PT today.

The Alamo Bowl marks WSU 's second bowl game in the state of Texas in four years. They beat Miami in the Sun Bowl in 2015, the Cougar's last bowl win. WSU has several players from the state of Texas on its roster, including placekicker Blake Mazza (Plano, Tex.) and punter Oscar Draguicevich III (Hutto, Tex.).

After cementing its first 10-win regular season since 2002, which included seventh-straight victories and wins over No. 12 Oregon, for the fourth-straight year, and No. 24 Stanford for the third-consecutive season. WSU now seeks the first 11-win season in school history. The Cougars lead the nation in passing for the third time in the past five years while senior quarterback Gardner Minshew leads the nation in passing average and total offense.

This year marks second appearance in the Alamo bowl for Washington State. The previous meeting was a defensive battle as the Cougars scored 10 first-half points against Baylor before holding on for a 10-3 victory in 1994. Led by the Palouse Posse defense, WSU held Baylor to eight first downs, 151 total yards and just three points in the contest.

Iowa State has qualified for a bowl game for the second-straight season and for the 14th time in school history. The Cyclones broke the school record for conference victories (6) in a season while recording their best conference finish in 40 years (T3rd).

The Cyclones rattled off five straight conference wins in a season for the first time in school history, including wins over two ranked teams (No. 25 Oklahoma State, No. 6 West Virginia). The win over West Virginia was ISU's third over a top-6 team in the last two seasons under Campbell.

Iowa State has an all-time bowl record of 4-9. Campbell, who was named the 2018 Big 12 Conference Co-Coach of the Year, led the Cyclones to a 21-20 win over No. 19 Memphis in last season's AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tenn.

