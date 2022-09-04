Offensive struggles throughout the first half were the main storyline for Washington State – after a couple costly turnovers shifted momentum – but a late first-half spark rejuvenated the offense. Quarterback Cameron Ward struggled to get the offense going throughout the first quarter, with multiple turnovers from running back Jaylen Jenkins and wide receiver Donovan Ollie – leading to a 10-point for visiting Idaho. Fans flooded Twitter and message boards with questions about the offense that was talked about all offseason, seeing it struggle against an FCS opponent. But ultimately, Washington State reeled off 24 straight points and then held on for the 24-17 victory over the Vandals, after a very-shaky final couple of seconds for the defense. The second half came, and the offense turned on the jets, gaining the Cougars' first lead halfway into the third quarter. WSU still had trouble finding an offensive rhythm throughout the game, and the first-game jitters made it a challenge for the Cougars to rack up points. Running back Nakia Watson coughed up the ball early in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars their third turnover of the night and exposing the early flaws of this new WSU offense.

Scoring summary

First quarter 11:11, Idaho: Marcus Morris 45-yard fumble recovery (Logan Prescott PAT), Idaho 7-0 3:27, Idaho: Ricardo Chavez 27-yard field goal, Idaho 10-0 Second quarter 3:13, WSU: Cam Ward 3-yard pass to Renard Bell (Dean Janikowski PAT), Idaho 10-7 0:06, WSU: Dean Janikowski 34-yard field goal, 10-10 Third quarter 8:17, WSU: Cam Ward 16-yard pass to De’Zhaun Stribling (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 17-10 Fourth quarter 10:33, WSU: Cam Ward 8-yard pass to Jaylen Jenkins (Dean Janikowski PAT), WSU 24-10 6:05, Idaho: Gerald McCoy 23-yard pass to Jordan Dwyer (Ricardo Chavez PAT), WSU 24-17

Turning point of the game

The Cougars kept getting to Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy throughout the game, leading to multiple sacks for the defensive front. Late in the fourth quarter, junior edge Brennan Jackson got a 9-yard sack on McCoy to make it 3rd-and-20 from the Vandas' own 42. After the false start on Idaho, senior defensive back Armani Marsh stormed the Idaho offensive line and sacked McCoy for another 14 yards to give the ball back to the Cougs. WSU capitalized on the turnover on downs with a dump-down touchdown reception from Ward to Jaylen Jenkins and extended the lead to 14.

WSU offensive player of the game

QB Cam Ward After a lackluster first quarter with zero points on the board, Ward put this team on his shoulders throughout the contest, leading the Cougars offense. Ward finished with 215 passing yards and 3 touchdowns while completing 25 of 40 passes along with 5 rushes for 18 yards.

WSU defensive player of the game

LB Daiyan Henley What a way to make your presence known for the WSU faithful for Henley, totaling 8 tackles, a sack, and the game-sealing interception to have the Cougars hold on. Henley was all over the field throughout the contest, but the front four for the WSU defensive line also deserved much credit, being able to penetrate through and totaling 7 defensive sacks.

Cougars' play of the game

Ward escaping the amount of pressure from the outside for a big gain on third-and-long to set up the Cougars into a first-and-goal situation, leading to a 3-yard pass to Renard Bell to give WSU their first points and touchdown of the season.

Reason why WSU won

Defense stepped up all game. The defense forced McCoy to throw the ball quick after totaling 7 sacks on the day and giving more and more pressure to the Idaho offensive line. The WSU offense started to find some sort of rhythm later in the game, establishing a run-game that is a two-headed monster with Watson and Jenkins.

What it means for the Cougs

The ball security for the Cougars will be the No. 1 problem addressed at practice for WSU, after three fumbles from three different players on offense, losing the turnover battle they dominated last year in. First-game jitters are now officially out the window for this WSU team, and with tougher opponents in the horizon, the team needs to reset for the upcoming weeks ahead.

What's next for WSU

WSU will have a turnaround of a lifetime, with traveling to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis., to play the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers. The offense needs to find some cohesiveness to really advance after the Week 1 struggles, but that could be attributed to the first-game nerves. Defense just needs to keep that momentum to the forefront once again. The front four for the defensive line was attacking the Idaho line.

