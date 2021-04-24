 WazzuWatch - BSB: Mills fires complete game 6-hitter as Cougs even series at Cal
baseball

BSB: Mills fires complete game 6-hitter as Cougs even series at Cal

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Washington State junior righthander Zane Mills struck out 10 in a complete game effort to lead the Cougars to a 4-2 victory over California at Evans Diamond Saturday afternoon.

Mills scattered six hits, allowed just two eighth-inning runs to help WSU (18-15, 6-11 Pac-12) even the series and record their first win in Berkley since 2015.

The Portland native recorded the Cougars’ first complete game effort since Scotty Sunitsch fired a no-hitter at Oregon in 2018.

Kodie Kolden, Kyle Manzardo and Jack Smith each recorded three hits while Manzardo added a double and two RBI while Smith scored twice.

California dropped to 19-18 overall and 6-8 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the second inning, Kyle Russell gave the Cougars an early lead with a two-out RBI-double down the left field line to score Smith from second who had led off the inning with a base-hit. I

Mills retired the first eight hitters he faced before Cal reached on a fielding error in the third but Mills ended the frame with a ground back comebacker. In the fourth, the Cougars pushed the lead to 3-0 following a pair of two-out RBI-hits from Kolden and Manzardo.

With one out in the fifth, Mills allowed the first hit of the afternoon but the righthander induced a 4-6-3 double play on the very next pitch to end the inning. Mills worked around a one-out double to post a scoreless sixth inning and retired the side in order in the seventh before running into some trouble in the eighth.

The Cougars pushed the lead to 4-0 with a two-out RBI-single back up the middle from Manzardo in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the frame. Cal doubled home the first run and used back-to-back singles to cut the lead to two. With the bases loaded and two outs, Mills buckled down and ended the threat with a groundout to second.

Mills was at his best in the ninth, opening the inning with a strikeout, allowed a one-out walk but struck out the next two hitters to seal up the win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez started in CF for the second straight game, just his 4th career start in CF. . .WSU scored all 4 of its runs with 2-out base-hits

NEXT UP: Due to rain in the Berkeley afternoon forecast, Sunday’s series-finale has been pushed back to 6:05 on the Pac-12 Networks.

{{ article.author_name }}