Cougs rally with 3 runs in the 8th and 3 in the 9th to take series-finale at Hawai’i! RECAP | https://t.co/nviForSKVb Smith | 2-run 2B, RBI-single Manzardo | RBI-double Hill | 2 hits, run Rosenkrantz | 1 IP, K, save Meyer | 2 hits, run #GoCougs | #CougsVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/IviLtl023l

HONOLULU (Feb. 23, 2020) – Washington State scored three times in the eighth inning and three more in the ninth inning to post a 6-5 comeback win in the series-finale at Hawai’i Sunday afternoon. The two teams split the four-game series.

Junior Jack Smith delivered a pinch-hit two-run double in the eighth and an RBI-single in the ninth while Kyle Manzardo doubled in a run in the eighth and brought home the tying run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. Jake Meyer produced a pair of hits after coming off the bench in the eighth inning and Brady Hill added two hits.

In the first inning, UH used a pair of singles, a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to right field to push a run across. Hawaii two more runs in the second on three hits, a walk and an error and followed with a run in the fourth after a double and pair of groundouts for a 4-0 lead.

The Cougars received a boost from their bullpen as junior righthander Brody Barnum who worked a career-high 3.2 scoreless innings and struck out three along the way.

In the eighth, WSU saw pinch-hitter Jake Meyer start the inning with a single to right and Brady Hill follow with a single to left. One batter later, pinch-hitter Jack Smith hammered the first pitch he saw into the left-centerfield gap for a two-run double.



Manzardo stepped in and launched the first pitch off the wall in centerfield for an RBI-double that cut the Hawaii lead to 4-3. The UH bullpen buckled down and ended the threat with foulout to the catcher and a strikeout.

Hawaii added a run in the eighth on a fielder’s choice groundout to regain a two-run lead.

With one out in the ninth, Meyer reached on an infield single up the middle, Hill lined a single into left-center and Preston Clifford worked a walk to load the bases. Smith stepped in and drove a 1-2 pitch the other way into right field that scored one.



Manzardo dug in, fouled an 0-1 pitch off his foot and after a brief moment to walk it off, drove an 0-2 pitch deep to right field that the Hawaii rightfielder made a leaping catch but Hill tagged from third and tied the game at five.



Following a pitching change, Van De Brake lined a pitch through the right side that the UH second baseman dove to make the stop and attempted to get the runner at second but the throw was late, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Rosenkrantz worked a perfect ninth to preserve the 6-5 comeback win and his first career save. Owen Leonard earned the win after working the seventh and eighth innings.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Manzardo walked in the 1st inning, has reached base in all 8 games to start 2020. . .Manzardo doubled in the 8th inning, has hit safely in all 8 games to start 2020. . .Nate Swarts singled in the 7th inning for his 1st career hit

NEXT UP: The Cougars will head to Peoria, Ariz. next weekend to host a three-game series with Rutgers. All three games will be played at the Peoria Sports Complex, the spring training home of the Seattle Mariners.