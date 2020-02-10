For all intents and purposes, Washington State’s pitching collapsed in 2019 as the Cougars allowed opponents to hit .311 and surrendered an average of 7.83 runs per game with 57 homers and an opponents’ on-base percentage of nearly .400.

Enter new pitching coach Anthony Claggett.

While improvement is essential for the Cougars to climb the Pac-12 standings, first-year head coach Brian Green isn’t expecting Claggett to work miracles in 2020 considering the height of the mountain at the moment.

“We do lack some depth (in the pitching staff), but that’s OK,” Green said recently at a press conference previewing the new season. “We’ve told the guys that there’s going to be a lot of opportunity. We don’t have big velocity guys with big stuff except for a couple of pitchers. But we do have some guys who have done a tremendous job of competing and changing their bodies and changing their pitchability.”

The weekend rotation begins with senior lefthander A.J. Block (68 strikeouts in 71.1 IP last season) and sophomore RHP Brandon White, while the third spot is up for grabs among several contenders.

“After those two (Block and White), it’s open,” Green said. “A.J and Brandon will be 1-2 or 2-1 depending on how we go on Friday-Saturday.”

Chosen in the 17th round by the Detroit Tigers in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft last June despite an 0-8 record last season, Block declined to sign a pro contract by the deadline date, assuring his return to WSU for his senior campaign.

“That was a massive decision,’ Green said. “I take a lot of responsibility for the fact I have to do a good job for him. He turned some money and turned down a professional opportunity. I sat with his family and said we’re going to change the culture of this program and it will be a great experience for you.

“We’ll develop you and put you in a better position to be successful in professional baseball. A.J. has gotten better. His one pitch at a time (approach) has gotten better. He’s not so hard on himself. He’ a very competitive kid. He’s going to get the ball on one of our first two days. He has a major leadership role on this team.”

White, who stands an imposing 6-foot-8, started 14 games as a freshman in 2019, tying the school record for most starts by a freshman pitcher. His 49 strikeouts in 58.0 IP was fifth-most by a freshman in WSU history. In his first career start at Santa Clara last February, White carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Sophomore RHP Zane Mills (36.0 IP, 40 K in 2019), junior Hayden Rosenkrantz (55.2 IP, 8 starts in 2019), JUCO transfer Tanner West, junior LHP Bryce Moyle and freshman LHP Ethan Ross are all battling for the third weekend starter job. Right now, Mills and Rosenkrantz are the favorites and both are getting long looks in preseason camp.

If Mills doesn’t win the No. 3 job, he’ll likely become the closer because of his power arm.



“Zane Mills has a power arm and he can really do some things,” Green said. “He has potentially a role early on that if he doesn’t close on Friday or Saturday, maybe he gets it on Sunday. We’ll have to be very creative. We’ll be mixing guys around. It will be all hands on deck every game.”

Green said Rosenkrantz’s pitches aren’t as flat as they were last season and has learned to pitch from different arm angles with a lot more ‘swing and miss’ from hitters.

Middle and long relief will largely be ‘bullpen by committee,’ Green said.

“You can anticipate a lot of pitchers having a lot of appearances this year given what we have on our staff,” Green said.

