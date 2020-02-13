Shortly after Washington State lefthander pitcher A.J. Block was chosen by the Detroit Tigers in the 17th round of last June’s MLB First-year Player Draft, he received a phone call from Brian Green, who had just been hired days earlier to replace Marty Lees as the Cougars’ new baseball coach following five mostly successful seasons at New Mexico State.

“Right after he got hired, Coach Green called me right away and from that very first phone call I could tell how excited he was and how much energy he had,” Block told WazzuWatch in an exclusive interview. “I was very impressed with how he kept up the energy. Over the following weeks, he continued to stay in touch with me and check in on how things were going. He seemed genuinely excited about turning the program around. That had an impact upon me.”

Meanwhile, Block had entered contract talks with the Tigers. However, he failed to reach an agreement with the MLB club by the July deadline imposed by the Commissioner’s office, assuring his return to WSU for the 2020 season.

“The Tigers and I never reached an agreement and Coach Green sounded like he really wanted me here and he was interested in my development,” Block said.

After fall practice and three weeks of preseason camp, Block senses a refreshingly different attitude surrounding the WSU baseball program. The Cougars finally begin playing games for real Friday night.



“Coach Green has spoken with us since Day 1 about the importance of culture,” Block said. “It’s top down, from the coaches to the seniors to the juniors to the underclassmen. He has done a good job shaping the culture. There has been a complete attitude and mindset change. We have to recognize it’s a privilege to be here and a privilege to be part of the Coug family.

“This year, there’s more of an emphasis on staying together, playing as a team and for each other.”

Block was drafted in the middle rounds by the Tigers despite an 0-8 record and 6.06 ERA last season. However, he averaged close to one strikeout per inning (68 in 71.1 IP) with an OBA of .283.

Block readily acknowledges his won-loss record last season is serving as a source of motivation for himself in 2020, just as last season’s lowly 11-42-1 record is motivating the returning players. WSU was picked to finish last in the Pac-12 by the coaches in their annual preseason poll.

“There’s definitely a chip on our shoulder,” Block said. “We think the rest of the league is underestimating us. I still think of my record last year just about every day. It gets me through the day and makes sure I’m detailed in everything I’m doing.”

Since the end of last season, Block has refined his changeup and slider, and goes into his senior campaign as a four-pitch pitcher: fastball, breaking ball, changeup and slider.

“I want to be able to throw any of those pitches at any point in the count,” Block said. “If I can do that, I’ll keep hitters off-balance. When you can throw four different pitches for strikes, you have a pretty good chance.”

Along with RHP Brandon White, Block is scheduled to start one of the first two games against Cal State Bakersfield on the opening weekend of the 2020 college baseball season. Friday night’s season opener will be web-streamed on the WSU athletics site.