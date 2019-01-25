Strengthened by a talented group of freshmen and transfers, the Washington State baseball begins full team practice for the 2019 season Friday afternoon at Bailey-Brayton Field.

WSU’s 35-man roster features 16 freshmen, three junior college products and one transfer. The Cougars look to improve on last year’s disappointing 16-33-1 overall mark and 10th place finish in the Pac-12 (8-21-1).

The Cougars’ 2018-19 signing class has been ranked as high as No. 32 in the country by Collegiate Baseball. It marks the second time in three seasons the Cougars have produced a nationally-ranked recruiting class after the 2016-17 class was ranked No. 28 in the country by D1baseball.com.

“We feel very good about the class coming in,” Washington State coach Marty Lees said Tuesday on the weekly ‘Cougs in 60’ program. “It’s headlined by the pitching. We feel our freshmen pitchers are comparable to some championship teams. Some of these kids we started recruiting when they were freshmen in high school. All of them saw the vision of what this program could be and what they could gain by coming to school here.”

The new crop of freshmen is highlighted by former high school teammates Kyle Manzardo and Kodie Kolden from Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Both are infielders and both have a legitimate chance to make a significant impact immediately as first-year players.

Kolden, who hit .431 with eight doubles for LCHS in 2017 and was rated the third best overall prospect in the state of Idaho by Baseball Northwest, enters preseason camp as the favorite to nail down the third base starting job.

“If we had a game today, Kodie would start at third base for us,” Lees said. “In my opinion, Kodie was the best infielder in the Northwest for the 2018 class. He is a highly skilled defender. Kyle could be the starting first baseman or DH.”

Another freshman, Koby Blunt from Clarkston (WA) High School, will compete for the starting right field job and also play some catcher.

Tall freshman lefthander Ky Bush (6-5, 240 pounds) was drafted in the 40th round of last June’s MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals. He fanned 57 batters in 39.0 innings for Fremont High School in West Haven, UT.

“Ky already has the skill set to come in and pitch right away,” Lees said. “He is a big body lefthander who commands all of his pitches. He is another pitcher whom we believe can start for us in the future. He was one of the best in the state of Utah and we are very fortunate he chose WSU over a number of other offers."

Six-foot-8 RHP Brandon White from Chehalis, WA (WF West High School) was a 14th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers last June. He was 7-2 with a 0.34 ERA and 92 strikeouts and just 12 walks in 55 innings as a senior in 2018.

“Brandon was one of the top two or three pitchers in the state of Washington,” Lees said. “He projects very well with his size and length. He does a good job of commanding three pitches. With strength, we believe he could be as good as any pitcher in the Pac-12. He could project as a starter as soon as his freshman season."

Senior Andres Alvarez is entrenched at shortstop, but he will have a new double play partner in second baseman Garrett Gouldsmith, a transfer from the University of New Mexico. Gouldsmith appeared in 42 games, making 33 starts for the Lobos in 2018, posting a .270 batting average with two doubles, one home run, 10 RBI and 12 runs scored.

A true sophomore. Gouldsmith is eligible to play immediately.

“Garrett is going to add a very nice piece to the puzzle,” Lees said. “He was the starter at shortstop for New Mexico for the majority of the (2018) season. He had a good freshman year. We’re in good shape with Andres Alvarez at shortstop (1 error in Pac-12 play last season), so Garrett will play second base. He has proven he can play infield defense at a high level. He can really move around. He has the arm strength to play second, third or short. He is an awesome addition to our program.”

The weekend rotation will likely be fronted by sophomore RHP Hayden Rosenkrantz (0-2, 4.95 ERA in 36.1 IP in 2018), who was the Friday night starter in the last few weeks of the 2018 season, and junior LHP A.J. Block (1-4, 4.91 ERA in 44.0 IP, 48 strikeouts).

“Hayden had a nice year (as a freshman) last year,” Lees said. “He needs to make the jump that we think he can. He is a strike thrower and he can throw three different pitches. He’s going to be in the mix to pitch somewhere, that’s for sure. As for A.J., we believe he has made a big jump from last summer. He’s gotten stronger and had a nice fall. He velocity is up and he has developed a third pitch. We’re hoping for big things out of him.”

Speedy junior Danny Sinatro will again roam the center field spot, while sophomore Collin Montez (52 AB as freshman in 2018) has the edge over his competitors in left field.

“In terms of speed, we like where Danny Sinatro is at,” Lees said. “Danny is the best centerfielder in the Pac-12. He has made some adjustments in his swing to be able to utilize his speed.”

Sophomore Brody Barnum (9 AB, 4 hits, 2 doubles in 2018) from Vancouver, WA will compete with Blunt and perhaps others for the starting right field spot. Barnum also hurled 10.1 IP last season but is now a full-time position player.

“Collin Montez has come along very well,” Lees said. “He has shown he deserves to be our starting left fielder. Brody has shown signs of having some real power and playing in right field every day.”

Senior Rob Teel heads the catching corps after batting .267 with two HR and 13 RBI in 2018.



The 2019 schedule opens Fri., Feb. 15 with the first of a scheduled four-game series at St. Mary’s in Moraga, Calif. The Cougars then travel to Santa Clara for a four-game series on the second weekend of the season (Feb. 21-24). The home opener is Feb. 28 vs. Nevada. The nonconference schedule is highlighted by a three-game series at national power UC Irvine (March 22-24) and a two-game set at UNLV (March 12-13).

The challenging Pac-12 schedule opens with a three-game series at Arizona State (March 15-17). The Pac-12 home opener is March 29 vs. Stanford. The Apple Cup rivalry series resumes May 3 against Washington when the Cougars host the Huskies for the opener of what is always an emotional, hard-fought three-game series at Bailey-Brayton Field.

