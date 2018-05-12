Washington State received two home runs from Blake Clanton and brought the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but USC held on for an 8-6 win in the series opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.



WSU (14-26-1, 6-15-1 Pac-12) also received two-hit games from James Rudkin and Robert Teel. USC (22-22, 10-15 Pac-12) collected 12 hits and used a three-run sixth inning to tie the game and an RBI single in the eighth to take the lead before adding three more runs in the ninth.



In the fourth, USC used a leadoff double and a pair of groundouts to take a 1-0 lead. The Cougars answered in the bottom of the inning with two runs. Rudkin and Danny Sinatro each drew one-out walks before Teel pulled the first he saw off the left field wall to score two for a 2-1 Cougar lead. On the play, the umpires initially ruled it a home run but met and changed the call to a double.



In the fifth, Clanton hit a long solo homer to right field and JJ Hancock followed with a walk before Rudkin doubled him home for a 4-1 Cougar advantage. In the sixth, USC took advantage of a pair of walks and followed with a double and two-run single to push three runs across and tie the game 4-4.



In the eighth, the Trojans uses a leadoff double to right centerfield and a sacrifice bunt before a one-out RBI-single through the left side gave USC a 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Rudkin led off the inning with a bloop single the other way down the right field line.



WSU then tried to bunt him up to second but USC made quick play to grab the bunt and fire to second to get Rudkin for the first out. One batter later, Sinatro stole second and the throw hit his helmet and caromed into left field, allowing Sinatro to move to third base with two outs. But the USC bullpen ended the threat with a strikeout.



In the ninth, USC added three runs on a pair of walks, hit-by-pitch, infield single, two-run single and wild pitch for an 8-4 advantage. In the bottom of the ninth, Dill Plew led off the inning with a single to centerfield and two batters later Clanton pulled a 1-1 pitch over the right field wall to cut the USC lead to 8-6.



Hancock followed with a walk that brought the tying run to the plate in Rudkin who drove a pitch deep to right field but the USC right fielder was there to make the catch for the final out.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Robert Teel singled to right field in the second inning, extending his on-base streak to 8 games. Cougar starter Hayden Rosenkrantz went 4 IP, allowed 1 R, 4 H, 1 K, no decision. . . .There was a 45 minute lightning/rain delay with one out in the top of the 5th. . .Ryan Walker made his 82nd career appearance, tying Scotty Sunitsch for 3rd-most in WSU history. . .Clanton recorded WSU's first 2-HR game since Ian Sagdal hit two against Washington in 2015.