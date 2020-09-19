WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs 2020-21 recruiting class ranked in Top 30

The Cougs are back at Bailey-Brayton! Hear from @coachbriangreen after our first team workout of the fall! #GoCougs | @WSUCougars pic.twitter.com/zDSQSp5tJt

Washington State baseball’s incoming 2020 signing class received more recognition Friday, appearing as the No. 29 ranked recruiting class from Collegiate Baseball.

“Really proud day for Washington State Baseball to have a nationally-ranked recruiting class in our first full recruiting class," WSU head coach Brian Greene said. "I couldn’t be more proud of the work by our coaching staff led by our recruiting coordinator Terry Davis.



"I would also like to thank Collegiate Baseball for recognizing our program and the effort by our staff and also a special thank you to all the people who have contributed to the Project: BTO which made a major impact in our recruiting efforts. Really proud day."

According to Collegiate Baseball, the Cougars class is ranked No. 29 in the country and sixth-best in the Pac-12 Conference, ahead of conference foes rivals Oregon State, Oregon, California and Washington, SEC members Texas A&M and Kentucky along with Big West Conference leaders Cal State Fullerton, UC Irvine and Long Beach State.

Earlier this summer, the class was ranked among the Top-40 incoming classes in the country, according to Perfect Game while the Cougar’s junior college newcomers were ranked the fifth-best junior college recruiting class according to JBB Juco Baseball.

Three of the Cougar freshmen - shortstop Kyle Russell (No. 195), right-handed pitcher Duke Brotherton (No. 206) and outfielder Keith Jones (No. 423) - were ranked among Perfect Game’s Top-500 players nationally.

Four Cougar signees were rated among the Top-11 high school prospects in Washington including Russell (No. 2), Brotherton (No. 3), infielder Cody Dreis (No. 8), right-handed pitcher Tyler Hoeft (No. 11) while Louie Albrecht is the top-rated catcher prospect in Washington.

The class got a big boost over the summer as former New Mexico State All-American first baseman Tristan Thompson transferred to WSU and was recently ranked the sixth-best transfer in the country by Baseball America.

The 2020 class is currently enrolled at Washington State and will be wearing crimson and gray for the 2021 season.