 WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs 2020-21 signing class ranked among Top 40 in country
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-29 17:07:27 -0500') }} baseball Edit

BSB: Cougs 2020-21 signing class ranked among Top 40 in country

Scott Hood • WazzuWatch
Publisher

Washington State Baseball’s incoming 2020 signing class was recently ranked among the Top-40 incoming classes in the country, according to Perfect Game.

The Cougars class is ranked No. 36 in the country and sixth-best in the Pac-12 Conference, including ahead of regional rivals Oregon State, Oregon and Washington.

Three of the signees, shortstop Kyle Russell (No. 195), right-handed pitcher Duke Brotherton (No. 206) and outfielder Keith Jones (No. 423) were ranked among Perfect Game’s Top-500 players nationally.

Four Cougar signees are rated among the Top-11 high school prospects in Washington including Russell (No. 2), Brotherton (No. 3), infielder Cody Dreis (No. 8), right-handed pitcher Tyler Hoeft (No. 11) while Louie Albrecht is the top-rated catcher prospect in Washington.

The 2020 class will enroll at Washington State this fall.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}