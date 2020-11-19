WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs' 2021 JUCO class rated best in nation

The Cougs 2021 JUCO signing class is rated No. 1 in the country according to @_TheJBB https://t.co/F8fFTnxlQp #GoCougs | @coachbriangreen pic.twitter.com/3T5kMtYRrK

Washington State baseball’s recently signed 2021 class is already receiving national recognition as three of the country’s top junior college players have given the Cougars the No. 1 rated Junior College recruiting class, according to JBB who covers junior college baseball.

Outfielder Hylan Hall, who started his career at the University of Miami and currently plays at Wabash Valley College (Ill.), is a former Perfect Game High School All-American and recently hit .380 with two homers, three doubles and seven stolen bases in just 17 games during a shortened 2020 junior college season.

Lefthander Cole McMillan, who started his career at the University of Houston, pitched at junior college powerhouse San Jacinto North (Texas) in 2020 and posted a 2-1 record with a 1.35 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 innings during a shortened season.

Fellow outfielder Austin Plante, who started his career at TCU and currently plays at College of Southern Nevada is considered one of the top power-lefthanded bats in the country and hit .360 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs, 26 RBI and six stolen bases in 23 games during a shortened 2020 season.

Cougar Head Coach Brian Green and his coaching staff have seen their first two recruiting classes received national accolades after the 2020 signing class was rated No. 29 in the country by Collegiate Baseball and WSU’s 2020 junior college class was rated the fifth-best in the country by JBB.