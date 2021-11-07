BSB: Cougs announce 2022 Schedule

Washington State Baseball announced its 2022 schedule Thursday along with information regarding 2022 season tickets and the addition of a Cougar Baseball RV Tailgate program.

RV Parking and Tailgating will highlight the gameday experience at Bailey-Brayton Field and will be located behind the right field fence next to the Outdoor Tennis Center.

“We are excited on a couple of fronts about the release of the 2022 schedule,” said third-year head coach Brian Green. “For one, we are set to play the most competitive schedule that we have put together, opening up in Hawaii and competing in one of the best preseason tournaments in the country in the Frisco Classic.

"The week three matchups in Texas with Texas A&M, Wichita State and Iowa will give us a big boost in our preseason competition and prepare us for Pac-12 play. When we come back to Pullman for home weekends, get your RV’s ready! The RV tailgate program is something we have wanted to do since we got to WSU and we would like to give a special thank you to our administration and our facility and event management for getting this done.

"Pullman is one of the top college towns on the West Coast and we are very excited to bring this to Bailey-Brayton in the spring. The Green family RV will be waiting for all the Coug fans! Go Cougs!”

The Cougars open the 2022 season with a four-game series at Hawaii (Feb. 18-21), where the two teams split four games in 2020. The following weekend will see WSU head to the desert to host a four-game series with Long Island (Feb. 24-26) at the Seattle Mariners spring training complex in Peoria, Ariz.

Washington State opens the month of March with a trip to Texas for a midweek matchup at Tarleton State (March 2) before heading to Frisco, Texas for the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The Cougars will play three games (March 4-6) at Dr. Pepper Ballpark, home to the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. WSU will face Texas A&M, Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. (PT), Wichita State, Saturday, March 5 at 10 a.m. (PT) and Iowa, Sunday, March 6 at 10 a.m. (PT). Ticket information is available at FriscoClassic.com

In mid-March, Washington State will open Pac-12 Conference play hosting Oregon State (March 11-13) before heading to Seattle for the Boeing Apple Cup Series against Washington (March 18-20). The Cougars will close out the month with a trip to northern California for a nonconference midweek against Santa Clara (March 23) and a weekend series against Stanford (March 25-27).

The Cougars open the month of April hosting Utah (April 1-3), followed by a short road trip to Spokane to face Gonzaga (April 5) before heading to Tucson to face defending conference champion Arizona (April 8-10). In the middle of April, WSU returns home to host California (April 14-16) before heading to Seattle U (April 20) for midweek match up and a three-game series at Oregon (April 22-24). Washington State will close out the month hosting Gonzaga (April 26) and a weekend series against USC (April 29-May 1).

In the first weekend of May, WSU hosts Utah Valley (May 6-8) before wrapping up their road schedule with a nonconference contest at UC Riverside (May 11) and a three-game series at UCLA (May 13-15). The Cougars close out the regular season hosting Arizona State (May 19-21).

The final week of May will see the inaugural Pac-12 Conference Baseball Tournament (May 25-29) hosted at Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants. The top eight teams in the conference standings will compete in a double-elimination tournament.

The Cougars went 26-23 overall last season, their first winning season since 2015, and posted Pac-12 Conference series wins at Utah, at California, against No. 8 Oregon and Washington. Washington State signed its second-straight nationally-ranked recruiting class including the top-ranked junior college class in the country according to JBB.

Washington State is now accepting deposits for new season tickets for the 2022 baseball season. Placing a deposit will allow access to seat locations prior to the public release.



For the 2022 season, we will be offering general admission down the 1st and 3rd baseline as well as reserved seating behind home plate. Current season ticket holders do not need to place a deposit and will have first right to the reserved seating locations. Please contact the WSU Athletic Ticket Office at 1-800-GO-COUGS for season ticket information and/or to secure an RV pass for the season, or select series.