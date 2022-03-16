BSB: Cougs batter Bushnell at Bailey-Brayton

Nate Swarts homered twice and Washington State best Bushnell university 11-4 in a nonconference matchup at Bailey-Brayton field Wednesday afternoon. WSU added the game after Tuesday’s game at Seattle U was postponed until April 19 due to weather.

Swarts hit a pair of opposite field home runs and drove in five runs while Jack Smith collected three hits, scored four times, stole two bases and doubled twice as WSU beat Bushnell, an NAIA team out of Eugene, Ore. coached by Cougar alum Tommy Richards.



The Cougars also saw Bryce Matthews and Elijah Hainline each double twice while Austin Plante collected two hits including his first career homer.

Nine Cougar pitchers combined to strikeout 10 Beacons and allowed just three hits while Will Sierra earned the win after two scoreless innings of work.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first, Bushnell plated two runs on a bases loaded wild pitch and sacrifice fly. WSU added a run in the second in an RBI-single single from Nate Stevens.

In the fourth, Swarts punched a single through the right side to score two runs, Smith doubled home a run in the fifth and Swarts hit an opposite field solo homer to right field in the sixth.

In the seventh, WSU struck for three runs as Hainline doubled in a run before Swarts went opposite field for the second straight at-bat, this time for a two-run shot and an 8-2 Cougar lead.

Bushnell plated two runs in the eighth before Plante hit a no-doubt solo shot to right field for his first career home run and WSU tacked on two more runs after back-to-back doubles from Smith and Hainline.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kodie Kolden walked in the 6th to extend his on-base streak to 24 games. . .Duke Brotherton worked 2 scoreless innings in his season debut. . .Justin Plante recorded his 1st career hit with a double.

NEXT UP: WSU heads to the west side for The Boeing Apple Cup series at Washington beginning Friday at 6 p.m. All three games will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.