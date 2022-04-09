BSB: Cougs batter host Arizona in Game 1 of weekend series

Washington State collected 14 hits to post an 11-5 win over No. 9 Arizona in the series-opener at Hi Corbett Field Friday evening.



The Cougars (11-18, 3-10 Pac-12) saw all nine starters record hits, led by three-hit games from Elijah Hainline and Justin Van De Brake to back starter Cole McMillan who worked into the sixth inning.



Relievers Tyler Hoeft, Caden Kaelber and Chas Grillo worked the final 3.1 innings to seal up the win.

Jake Meyer collected two hits and drove in two runs while four players scored multiple runs and seven hitters drove in at least one run.



Defending Pac-12 champion Arizona (21-9, 9-4 Pac-12) hit a first-inning grand slam but the Cougars answered with runs in four straight innings highlighted by five in the third and three in the fourth.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME



In the first, Arizona took advantage a hit-by-pitch, two walks and a grand slam for a 4-0 lead.



WSU answered in a big way in the third inning, plating five runs on a Collin Montez bases-loaded walk, a Jacob McKeon RBI-single to right-centerfield, an RBI-single from Jake Meyer to left field and a two-run single from Russell down the left field line for a 5-4 WSU lead.



In the fourth, WSU added three more runs on a Jack Smith RBI-single, a Montez sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI-single from Meyer pushed the lead to 8-4.



Hainline added a two-out RBI-single through the right side in the fifth for a 9-4 advantage. In the sixth, the Cougars added two more as Van De Brake singled off the right field wall to bring two runs for a 11-4 lead.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Jack Smith walked in the 3rd inning to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. . .Hainline recorded his 1st career 3-hit game.

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 6:05 p.m.