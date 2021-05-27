BSB: Cougs batter UW in Apple Cup series opener, clinch winning record

Washington State junior starting pitcher Brandon White fired six strong innings in an 8-1 win over Washington in the Boeing Apple Cup Series opener at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars used an eight-run sixth inning to improve to 25-22 overall to clinch their first winning season since 2015 and improve to 12-16 in Pac-12 play, the most conference wins since 2014.

Jack Smith collected three hits, including a key two-run single in the sixth inning, Nate Swarts doubled twice and drove in two runs, Kodie Kolden scored twice and Preston Clifford homered for Washington State.



White did not allow a hit into the sixth inning, struck out six and allowed just one unearned run on two hits in six innings to notch his team-leading sixth win of the season.

Washington (19-29, 5-20 Pac-12) was held to just four hits and took a 1-0 lead in the sixth inning before allowing eight runs in the bottom of the sixth.



KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

WSU received a two-out double from Peterson in the first but left him stranded and later had a runner doubled off at first to end the fifth inning.



Both starting pitchers were effective early on as White took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before UW led off the inning with a double to right field and later took a 1-0 lead with a line drive single to centerfield.

The Cougars answered in a big way in the bottom of the sicth inning. Clifford led off the inning with a two-strike opposite field home run to right field that tied the game at 1-1. Kyle Manzardo reached on a UW fielding error with one out, Tristan Peterson walked and following a passed ball, Collin Montez bounced an infield single over the drawn-in infield and Manzardo jogged home for the go-ahead run.



Jacob McKeon greeted a new UW reliever with an RBI double to left field and Smith followed with a two-run single back up the middle for a 4-1 advantage. Swarts doubled home two more runs and Kolden capped the scoring with a line drive single to centerfield to score Swarts for an 8-1 lead.

Cougar reliever Michael Newstrom worked a scoreless seventh and eighth innings before Caden Kaelber posted a scoreless ninth.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Preston Clifford hit his first career homer. . .Michael Newstrom added to his WSU single-season record with his 33rd appearance.

NEXT UP: The series continues Friday at 3:05 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.

