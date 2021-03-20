WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs beat Oregon State in series opener

Washington State junior starting pitcher Brandon White allowed one run in seven dominant innings in a 5-2 win over No. 18 Oregon State at Goss Stadium Friday evening. First pitch was delayed by over an hour due to weather.

The Cougars improved to 11-2 for the first time since 2006, claimed their conference opener for the first time since beating No. 14 Arizona State in Tempe in 2013 and posted their first road win over a ranked team since beating No. 14 Washington 7-2 in 2016.

Washington State received three-hit games from graduate transfer Tristan Peterson and senior right fielder Collin Montez, while senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake hit a two-run homer and junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo added two doubles.



White took a perfect game into the sixth inning before surrendering a two-out single in the frame. The junior righthander improved to 3-0 with seven strikeouts and allowed just one earned run on three hits in a career-high seven innings.

WSU recorded its first win against Oregon State since 2016, first win in Corvallis since 2013 and first series-opening win at Oregon State since 2013.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME: In the second, Jack Smith drew a leadoff walk, moved to second a wild pitch and to third on a groundout before scoring on Jake Meyer’s RBI-groundout to shortstop for a 1-0 WSU lead. . .WSU put runners on in the next couple innings but could not deliver a two-out hit until fifth where Montez singled home Peterson from second for a 2-0 lead and Van De Brake followed with a two-run homer to left center for a 4-0 advantage. . .In the sixth, Peterson joined the two-out hit club, driving a two-out RBI-single into centerfield to drive in Manzardo who had doubled down the right field line earlier in the inning, scoring from second for a 5-0 lead. . .White retired the first 17 hitters he faced before allowing a two-out single through the right side in the sixth inning. Oregon State followed with two more two-out singles and pushed a run across cut the Cougar lead to 5-1. OSU put a runner on second with two outs in the seventh but White ended the threat with a flyout to right field. . .Junior reliever Dakota Hawkins worked a scoreless eighth and fifth-year senior Owen Leonard worked the ninth to seal up the win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Tristan Peterson blooped a single into RF in the 1st to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. . .Manzardo doubled in the 3rd inning to extend his on-base streak to 38 games, 3rd-longest in WSU history (42, Brady Everett – 2005; 38, Jason Freeman – 2005). . .Collin Montez singled in the 5th to extend on-base streak to 13 games and hitting streak to 8.

NEXT UP: The Pac-12 series continues Saturday at 1:35 p.m. PT

