What: Washington State (13-20) at Seattle University (26-11)

Where: Bannerwood Park, Bellevue, WA

When: Wed., April 25, 3 p.m.

TV/Radio: WSU Gameday App/TuneIn

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

LHP Bryce Moyle (WSU) vs. LHP Dawson Day (SEA)

After sweeping Santa Clara in a nonconference weekend series, Washington State opens a four-game road trip to the Emerald City with a nonconference matchup Wednesday afternoon at Seattle University .

WSU will stay in the Seattle area and face Apple Cup Rivalry foe Washington in a three-game series beginning Friday night at Husky Ballpark. The Cougars have won the last two series against UW.

LAST WEEKEND: Washington State swept a three-game nonconference series against Santa Clara last weekend in Pullman. The Cougars hit at a .357 clip and outscored the Broncos 28-13 during the series. Andres Alvarez led the way at the plate, hitting .545 with four doubles and a triple in the series while Blake Clanton hit four doubles in Friday's 12-10 win, setting a WSU record for doubles and tying a Pac-12 record. In Sunday's finale, four pitchers combined to no-hit Santa Clara in a 5-0 win.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE: Washington State enters the week with a 13-20 overall mark and 5-10 in Pac-12 play after sweeping a three-game nonconference series over Santa Clara in Pullman last weekend. Offensively, the Cougars are led by outfielder Blake Clanton's .333 batting average while JJ Hancock adds a .302 batting average to go along with six doubles. Justin Harrer paces the club with eight homers and 19 RBI while Andres Alvarez leads the team with 13 doubles, tied for fourth in the Pac-12.

WSU-SU SERIES HISTORY: Washington State leads the all-time series against Seattle U., 16-8, after taking last season's meeting 9-4 in Pullman. Seattle won the previous meeting in Bellevue, 7-4, in 2016 and the Cougars are looking for their first road win in the series since 2012.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

April 25 at Seattle, 3 p.m.

April 27 at Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

April 28 at Washington, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

April 29 at Washington, 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

May 4 OREGON STATE, 5 p.m.

(All Times Pacific)

PAC-12 STANDINGS

Stanford 12-3

UCLA 14-4

Oregon State 10-5

Washington 9-6

California 9-9

Arizona State 9-9

Arizona 6-9

Oregon 6-12

USC 6-12

Washington State 5-10

Utah 4-11