WHAT: Washington State (6-8) at UNLV (9-7)

WHERE: Earl Wilson Stadium (3,000), Las Vegas, Nev.

WHEN: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. PT; Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. PT

INTERNET: Video stream at wsucougars.com

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1: RHP Connor Barison (WSU) vs. RHO Troy Balko (UNLV)

Game 2: TBA vs. RHP Ty Pohlmann (UNLV)

Washington State opens a challenging nine-game road stretch with a two-game nonconference series at UNLV in Las Vegas beginning Tuesday night. WSU freshman right-hander Connor Barison will make his first career start in the series opener.

After an 0-4 start, WSU has won six of its last 10 games, including series victories over Nevada and Cal State Northridge. Outfielder Collin Montez leads the Cougars with a .302 batting average to go along with three doubles, one triple and two home runs. Freshman designated hitter Kyle Manzardo paces the club with 14 RBI.

After the UNLV series, WSU heads to Arizona State to begin Pac-12 play. Next week, they travel to regional power UC Irvine for three games and Loyola Marymount for a single contest.

Washington State's next home game is March 29 vs. Stanford.



UNLV enters the series with a 9-7 record after taking two of three from Bradley last weekend. The Rebels went 35-24 last season and are led by All-American shortstop Bryson Stott who owns a .362 batting average with five home runs and six doubles.

The all-time series between WSU and UNLV is tied 9-9 with the last meeting coming in 2012 when the Rebels took two of three in Las Vegas.

PROJECTED LINEUP:

C – Rob Teel (Sr.)

1B – Dillon Plew (Jr.)

2B – Garrett Gouldsmith (So.)

3B – Kodie Kolden (Fr.)

SS – Andres Alvarez (Sr.)

LF – Collin Montez (So.)

CF – Danny Sinatro (Jr.)

RF – Brody Barnum (So.) OR Koby Blunt (Fr.)



P – Conner Barison (Fr.)

