AS the College World Series wraps up in Omaha this week, members of the Washington State baseball team have started summer ball. Here is where each Cougar player is playing this summer:

A.J. Block (LHP) - Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod League)

Dillon Plew (INF) - Newport Gulls (New England Collegiate Summer League)



Wyatt Segle (1B) - North Sound Emeralds (Pacific International League)

Davis Baillie (RHP) - Bellingham Bells (West Coast League)

Isaac Mullins (LHP) - Cowlitz Bears (West Coast League)

Mason De La CRuz (INF) - Cowlitz Bears (West Coast League)

Brody Barnum (RHP/OF) - Portland Pickles (West Coast League)

Michael Newstrom (LHP) - Portland Pickles (West Coast League)

Conner Nantkes (LHP - Victoria HarbourCats (West Coast League)

Jack Smith (INF) - Victoria Harbourcats (West Coast League)



Bryce Moyle (LHP) - Walla Walla Sweets (West Coast League)

Danny Sinatro (OF) - Walla Walla Sweets (West Coast League)

Nick Strange (RHP) - Walla Walla Sweets (West Coast League)

Robert Teel (C) - Walla Walla Sweets (WEst Coast League)