BSB: Cougs blank Portland; End regular season vs. ASU

Washington State starting pitcher Dakota Hawkins fired five shutout innings and Bryce Matthews homered in a 3-0 victory over Portland at Joe Etzel Field Tuesday afternoon.

WSU (24-26) saw Hawkins strike out a career-high 10 and allow just two hits while Matthews matched a season-high with three hits including an RBI-double and a solo homer.



The Cougars put up a run in each of the first three innings before Hawkins and relievers Cam Liss, Chase Grillo and Caden Kaelber combined for 14 strikeouts and two hits in the win.

Hawkins improved to 4-0, Kaelber recorded his sixth save, Kyle Russell singled twice, Jacob McKeon doubled twice, and Nate Swarts added two hits including a triple.

Portland dropped to 30-19 overall.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the first inning, Matthews pulled a double down the right field line to score Kyle Russell from first base for a 1-0 lead. WSU added another run in the second after Nate Swarts tripled to centerfield and scored on an Elijah Hainline RBI groundout.

In the third, Matthews hammered a 1-1 pitch over the right field for solo homer and a 3-0 Cougar lead. Hawkins retired all three hitters he faced in the third and ended the frame with his seventh strikeout.

In the fourth, Portland recorded its first hit of the game after a two-hopper to the shortstop was bobbled and a hit was awarded. WSU ended the frame with a strikeout- throwout double play as Will Cresswell fired to second to get the runner to end the inning.

Hawkins tallied two more strikeouts in a scoreless fifth inning, surrendering a single to centerfield before ending the inning with a flyout to center.

Liss took over in the sixth inning and ended the frame with a 6-4-3 double play and retired the side in order in the seventh to preserve the 3-0 advantage.

Chase Grillo worked a perfect eighth and Caden Kaelber closed things out with a perfect ninth.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Kyle Russell made his 1st career start at shortstop. . .Drake Anderson made his second career start, started at second base.

NEXT UP: WSU will close out the season hosting Arizona State for three-game series in Pullman beginning Thursday. After being swept at UCLA last weekend, it appears the Cougars have been eliminated from Pac-12 Tournament consideration. They trail Cal by 2 games and Utah by 1 game in the conference standings. However, Cal and Utah square off this weekend with the winner grabbing the No. 8 tourney seed with at least 12 P12 wins.