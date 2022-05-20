BSB: Cougs blank Sun Devils in series opener

Grant Taylor struck out seven in a two-hit shutout win over Arizona State as the Cougars took the series-opener 2-0 at Bailey-Brayton Field Thursday evening.

Taylor matched a career-high with seven strikeouts and faced just two batters over the minimum to record WSU’s first complete game since Zane Mills at California last season and the first shutout effort since Scotty Sunitch no-hit Oregon in Eugene in 2018.



Taylor also recorded WSU’s first shutout against Arizona State since 2015.

WSU (25-26, 10-18 Pac-12) backed Taylor with two runs in the fourth inning on a Jacob McKeon RBI-double and a Justin Van De Brake RBI-single. Bryce Matthews and Van De Brake each tallied two hits.

Arizona State dropped to 25-28 overall and 13-15 in conference play.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the fourth, Taylor allowed a one-out single up the middle but struck out the next two hitters to keep ASU off the board. In the bottom of the inning, Matthews singled back up the middle with one out and McKeon followed with an RBI-double past a diving Sun Devil third baseman and down the left field line to score Matthews for a 1-0 lead.



Van De Brake late followed with a two-out RBI-single the other way into right field to score McKeon for a 2-0 advantage.

In the fifth, Taylor worked around a one-out walk with a popout and a flyout before retiring the side on six pitches in the sixth inning.

Taylor allowed a one-out single in the seventh but induced a 5-4-3 double play on the following hitter to end the frame. In the eighth, Taylor retired the side with a pair of strikeouts before sitting ASU down in order in the ninth as shortstop Kodie Kolden tracked down a popup down the left field line in foul territory to seal the win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:Collin Montez stole his team-leading 5th base of the season

NEXT UP: The series continues Friday at 4:05 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.