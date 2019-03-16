Final from Tempe in the series opener. The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/PKA91mfmXZ

Washington State saw three players record multiple-hit games but the Cougars couldn't deliver the big hit, stranding nine runners in a 6-0 defeat to No. 9 Arizona State Friday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium in the Pac-12 opener for both clubs.

WSU received two-hit games from Danny Sinatro, Kyle Manzardo and Collin Montez while Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch to extend his on-base streak to 17 games.

Cougar starter Brandon White allowed five runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings and reliever Bryce Moyle fired 2.2 scoreless innings, striking out two.

In the second, Collin Montez led off the inning with a double to left-center but was stranded at third. In the bottom of the inning, Arizona State, the Pac-12 leader in home runs, took a 1-0 lead with a solo home run to center.

In the third, the Sun Devils pushed four runs across, all with four two-out hits including a two-run homer for a 5-0 advantage.

The Cougars stranded a runner on third in the first inning, left two runners on in the fourth and fifth innings and seventh innings.

In the seventh, Arizona State pushed the lead to the 6-0 with a single and triple.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Collin Montez doubled in the 2nd to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. . .Danny Sinatro reached on a bunt single in the 3rd, extending his on-base streak to 15 games. . .Dillon Plew was hit by a pitch in the 5th, has reached base in all 17 games in 2019 and in 20 straight dating back to last season

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.



