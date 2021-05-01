 WazzuWatch - BSB: Cougs blanked by Oregon in series opener
BSB: Cougs blanked by Oregon in series opener

Washington State dropped the opening game of the series against No. 8 Oregon, 13-0, at Bailey-Brayton Field Friday evening.

The Cougars (19-17, 7-12 Pac-12) received two-hit games from Kyle Manzardo and Collin Montez while Kyle Russell added a double. WSU tallied 10 hits but left eight runners on base.

Oregon improved to 27-9 and 11-5 in conference play after collecting 16 hits and scored in six straight innings beginning with a five-run third inning. Duck starter Robert Ahlstrom kept the WSU offense off balance throughout the evening, striking out six while scattering six hits in seven shutout innings.

KEY MOMENTS OF THE GAME

In the third inning, the Ducks put up a big number with five runs in frame with the first two runs coming across on a bases-doubled and the final three coming across after a potential inning-ending groundout.

On the play the ball was fielded by Jack Smith at third who threw across to first but the ball was lost in the sun, allowing three runs to score later in the inning.

The Duck offense stayed hot and scored twice in the fourth, single runs in the fifth and sixth and put the game out of reach with three in the sixth and another in the seventh.

The Cougars loaded the bases in the seventh inning but a lineout to shortstop ended the threat.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Jacob McKeon saw his 21-game on-base streak end. . .Kyle Manzardo recorded his team-leading 17th multiple-hit game. . .Collin Montez tallied his 13th multiple-hit game. . .Kyler Stancato had a pinch-hit infield single in the 9th

NEXT UP: The series continues Saturday at 2:05 p.m.

